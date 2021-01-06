Abuse of power
How many times are presidents allowed to abuse their power and not get removed from office?
Exposed nose
A recent front page of The Eagle-Tribune really does represent 2020. There was a man waiting to get into Market Basket with a mask on. However, his nose was totally exposed. Why even wear a mask if you are going to let your nose be exposed?
Spreading blame
The inspector general's report placed blame for the police contract throughout all levels of the city administration. Any current City Council member who voted to approve the contract should resign their position immediately and acknowledge their failure to protect the taxpayers.
Campaign limits
When are they going to put a limit on campaign funds? It's ridiculous how much they are allowed to spend in these elections. The Georgia Senate race saw hundreds of millions of dollars spent when there are people starving all over this country. We need limits.
Who gets paid
All of the dissent over who gets hazardous duty pay in Methuen reminds me how dangerous it is for those wearing masks and keeping six feet of social distance. Firefighters get paid to fight dangerous fires. Police face gunfire. But all get $1,500 more because of a virus? Public works guys and people in City Hall should that bonus too. The poor teachers who work from home, theirs is truly dangerous work as well. I am being facetious, of course. Vietnam vets who crawled into holes, faced real gunfire, were exposed to Agent Orange and came back home mutilated got $110 per month for doing their job.
Security blanket
I’m sick and tired of the mask know-it-alls. I know many people who've contracted COVID-19 in the past 10 months. The majority faithfully wore masks and did so properly. But I thought the mask was a security blanket.
Insider trades
If you find yourself in a position where the "fate of the nation" hangs in the balance in a runoff election involving a Georgia senator who joined Sen. Dianne Feinstein in selling stock holdings after classified COVID-19 briefings, your two-party, term limitless system is broken.
Full year
Teachers should start to complain as soon as they start working a full year like everyone else, not a 180-day year.
Bonus payments
How can the mayor of Methuen justify giving bonuses to employees who've not missed a paycheck throughout this pandemic? Many people have lost their jobs and are on the brink of financial disaster, and he gives bonuses to those who are whole. He's buying their support.
Democracy threat
Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan, not to mention Sen. John McCain and other great Republicans guided by a strong moral compass, would be ashamed of those supporters of President Donald Trump who are undermining the foundations of our democracy.
Safe city?
Prosecutors in Haverhill have described the city as a "war zone” and a District Court judge calls the violence in the city “out of control," but Mayor James Fiorentini declares that crime has gone down five years in a row. If this is to be believed, can he explain then why he’s hiring so many new police officers?
Not a crime
President Donald Trump's call to the Georgia secretary of state questioning votes was far from a crime. Once again, Democrats who hate Trump will stop at nothing. Trump made statements. He in no way intimidated or coerced the secretary of state, much less threatened him.