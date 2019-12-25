Bad start
Sorry to hear that Methuen’s new mayor may be ignoring the City Charter. We were promised a new government with less politics and more concern for the citizens. This is a bad start.
Broken pillars
Let's look at the pillars of our constitutional republic that Democrats have dismantled in the past few years. First was the concept of fair hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominees, starting with Robert Bork, continuing with Justice Clarence Thomas and culminating in the disgraceful smear campaign of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Then was the role of the minority party in circuit court judicial nominees when Harry Reid dropped "the nuclear option" in 2014 before packing the circuit with far-left candidates, as Republicans were powerless to review them. Now, finally, the impeachment process will be rendered a blunt political weapon after this sham, in which it has been used for electioneering on the eve of 2020. Perhaps most galling is how Democrats quote our Founding Fathers from the podium as they continue to dismantle the safeguards those founders bequeathed us.
Racism button
Those who are racist are quickly confronted by either the law or decent citizens. Our country has come forward many times to fight racism. Current generations have people of different color who are best friends, husbands and wives, working companions and so much more. As long as politicians like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez keep pushing that racism button and keeping it alive in a generation that had nothing to do with any of it, racism will never be destroyed. Her latest scream brands President Trump as racist but she gives no explanation as to how he is one.
Downplayed
“Trump impeached” was the headline in all major newspapers throughout the country — as a matter of fact, throughout the world. But The Eagle-Tribune, I guess, didn’t think much of it, judging by the cheap headline it put out. Newspapers aren’t supposed to play favorites. This is also obvious as previous stories about President Trump’s corruption were found on the third or fourth pages of the newspaper.
Demands
In other news, Rep. Lori Trahan took time out from being investigated by the congressional Ethics Committee for committing campaign finance fraud to declare President Donald Trump's abuses in office a "clear and present danger" demanding impeachment.
No offense
Why is it that not a single liberal cares if you say “merry Christmas,” but 9 of 10 conservatives lose their minds if you say “happy holidays?”
Advocates
The president sent a historic letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives, yet not a word of it appeared in The Eagle-Tribune. Instead I see 30 fools advocating for impeachment as the lead story. These fools don’t know the first thing about impeachment nor the Constitution.
Thoughtful driver
Last night, when it was freezing cold, dark and snowing, a UPS driver delivered a package to my back door. He then went back down my long driveway to pick up my trash barrel and wheeled it back up to my garage. I didn’t know the driver and would have never known who brought my barrel up, but I heard a noise and went out to check. I thanked him for his good deed and later called UPS to let them know about his thoughtfulness.
Internal problems
The Sound Off contributor who complains about handicapped parking does not realize that there are internal problems that people have resulting in them being handicapped. For instance, I have severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and severe chronic bronchitis. I’ve had triple bypass heart surgery, with my most recent heart attack on April 1, when I had a stent inserted. But I don’t use a cane to help me walk.
Wasn’t broke
There was never a problem with Bradford traffic until the state came in and installed all of those lights on Route 125. Now, you want the state to come in and assess what they did and fix it? Sounds like more taxpayer money down the drain.