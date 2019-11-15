Flawed system
I remember a time when The Eagle-Tribune did more than just report the news. Now it's politically correct and hesitant to address real issues, even editing Sound Off submissions. All along the Merrimack Valley, young men are committing serious crimes. Were they raised on your tax dollar in a single-parent home? Mothers, some of whom are just kids themselves, have babies and get government assistance rather than getting a good education and a job. They must take responsibility for what’s happening in our cities, along with those in charge of a flawed system.
Weak field
Deval Patrick, Michael Bloomberg and other establishment millionaires getting into the presidential race at the 11th hour is a testament to the weakness of the Democratic field. Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a nationally viable candidate is a pipe dream clung to by the young and clueless, and the donor class that runs the party knows better.
Pot problems
I agree with the leaders and voters in Methuen who don’t want pot facilities. Haverhill wasn’t as smart, now we have pot shops all over the city, as if we don’t have enough trouble with the gangs and shootings and violence.
Laughingstock
From the party that brought us a woman who was sexually assaulted someplace she doesn't remember, at some point in the 1980s that she doesn't recall, but who is absolutely certain that the perpetrator was a Supreme Court nominee, we get what Congressman Jim Jordan describes as "six people having four conversations in one sentence, and you just told me this is where you, (Acting Ambassador to the Ukraine William Taylor) got your clear understanding” of a quid pro quo? Democrats remain a laughingstock in the Age of Trump, but they are now making our whole government tragically laughable.
No-shows
I'm pretty sure that if you receive a subpoena in Massachusetts and don't show up, an arrest warrant will be issued. You can be fined or jailed for obstruction of justice. Guess Washington, D.C., has different laws. Maybe that's why the only witnesses so far in the impeachment proceedings are accused of having second-hand information.
Beautiful Mass
What a beautiful funeral Mass for Ryan Baldera, who died in the chemical spill at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. The church was completely full. My thoughts, sympathy and prayers go out to his wife and infant son. Such a tragic loss.
Running mate
Does former Gov. Deval Patrick have any chance to build the infrastructure for a campaign this late in the game? He can’t build one sufficient to win the nomination. My bet is he is entering this race to be Joe Biden's running mate.
Turkey trotters
The Marsh Grammar School in Methuen had a turkey trot for the fourth-grade students the other day. It was another great yearly event. The students were having so much fun, plus it was great exercise. It was a well organized event to combine exercise and fun for all who participated. Congratulations to all.
For the future
It was amazing to read Bob Scimone's recent letter in which he claims that he can now foresee the future. Actually, it sounds more like sour grapes. The people of Methuen voted for the future, and they wanted a break from the past. Many people who'd stood on the sidelines previously got involved with this election. It's a breath of fresh air we all needed. Those on the losing end should accept it. That's the way democracy works.