Delay the cafes
For Haverhill City Councilors to approve an ordinance to allow cannabis cafes before there is a valid test that law enforcement can use to reliably determine if someone is driving while under the influence, is reckless, irresponsible and dangerous to the public. Cannabis cafes assure that someone is going to be getting behind the wheel of a car after consuming pot. They guarantee intoxicated drivers on the roadways. These cafes should be banned until such tests are available.
En fuego
I am a Methuen resident who owns a store-bought Chimnea and enjoys an occasional outdoor fire. None of my abutters, including a firefighter, has ever complained. However a vindictive neighbor houses away calls the Fire Department constantly. A ladder truck is deployed every time. Not once in over 10 responses have I been told to extinguish the fire. I follow all the rules. This is a complete waste of resources in the event of a real emergency, and a huge financial burden to taxpayers. Perhaps the Fire Department can keep a log of continued bogus calls and hold the perpetrators responsible.
Adult treatment
It’s time the juvenile justice system kept up with reality. The 16-year-old of today is not the one of yesterday. I say, release their names if they are caught with a deadly weapon or commit a serious crime. They should do the time, as anyone should. The youth carrying a loaded pistol is a huge threat to society and should be treated that way. Trying to rehab a younger person doesn’t say much for the person he or she may have killed or maimed, or their families.
Bargaining
The recent letter writer should be let in on the non-secret fact that our elections cannot be used as bargaining points or rewards for work or info pertaining to candidates. It's in the Constitution. But who cares about that if you’re a Republican, as they like to abide by their own set of rules?
Clean streets
Whoever becomes the next mayor, can you promise to send the street sweeper out to East, Swan and Merrimack streets? The trash is overwhelming.
Little plows
I'm not looking forward to winter much anymore, as the plow contractors in Methuen never plow the roads right. Every year, no matter who the plow company is, they always plow the snow in the middle of the road only, leaving barely room for 1 1/2 cars to drive past. This forces us residents to shovel all the way to the middle of the road. One of these days, if I fall in the road while shoveling and I end up in the ER, I'll be looking forward to filing a lawsuit against Methuen and the plow company.
Worst divorces
Many people all over Methuen and the world go through the worst divorces with children involved, and it’s a disgrace that Jennifer Kannan stands behind her supporters as they attack Neil Perry. I know people who’ve gone through the same circumstances and have educated and supported themselves as they moved on. Kannan should move on and try to obtain votes from people who actually believe she’s done a great job all these years. It won’t be me. Perry has my vote.
His embarrassment
The contributor who says, "Perry represents a fresh new start for Methuen,” cites dirty politics. Perry himself mentioned his "embarrassing restraining order" at a debate. The citizens of Methuen need to know the facts about this court order. Restraining orders are serious and should not be taken lightly. There is no negativity about it, his second wife was a victim. The writer apparently does not care about women’s rights and violence. What's shameful is that Perry’s supporters have turned the tables and are blaming Jennifer Kannan for something he should be most embarrassed and mortified about.