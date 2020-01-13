True crimes
A recent letter by Bill Weimar, “Leave it to Democrats to create falsehoods,” is the epitome of the extremist right's doubling down on outright lies and fabrications to attack anyone who calls out their growing corruption. The letter attacks those who’ve prosecuted the lawlessness and corruption of President Donald Trump and his inner-circle by claiming that disgraced former Gen. Michael Flynn, campaign manager Paul Manafort, attorney Michael Cohen and confidant and adviser Roger Stone are going to jail for "non-existent" crimes. No, all either pleaded guilty or were quickly convicted of federal corruption charges and lying under oath. The letter is a perfect example of how Republicans use a tower of lies to cover up a pyramid of corruption.
Early race
I agree with the author of “Wasted money” that Tom Steyer is wasting his money, but the contributor apparently doesn’t know how elections work. Steyer isn't running against President Trump, he's running against all the other candidates in the Democratic Party in the primary election. Trump is not involved in that. The winner of the primary will be the one to run against Trump in November. Steyer won't make it through the primary, not that the other candidates are any better. Go Trump.
Unlikely location
I agree that a Trader Joe's store in Methuen at The Loop would be great. With a sanctuary city on one side and Haverhill on the other, it’s never going to happen. Greater Lawrence is a dangerous place to live, work and visit. The first thing corporate decision makers take into account when deciding on a store location is the safety of their customers.
Hidden senator
Upon the announcement by Cory Lewandowski that he will not run against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a spokesperson for the senator, Josh Marcus-Blank, appeared quite pleased and assured us all that she will continue to work across the aisle for the people of New Hampshire. He’s got to be kidding, delusional or out of his mind. If there was ever a party-line Washington, D.C., swamp monster, it’s Shaheen. As a previous writer noted, in off-year elections, sightings of her are about as rare as were those of Howard Hughes. Now, in an election year, she never saw a camera she didn’t like.
Licking their wounds
Here comes Jennifer Kannan’s crew, posting about Mayor Neil Perry. Previously we had Mayor James Jajuga who did almost nothing. Kannan couldn’t handle her position on the City Council, so she wasn’t an option. Perry will be great, I am sure of it, and I do not care who he has on his team. Kannan’s people are upset knowing that she’ll never be elected to office in Methuen again. Maybe she can try Haverhill or Lowell.
Good timing
A crawl across the bottom of my cable news screen recently read, "Awaiting new Pelosi reaction amid Iran tensions." I'll bet it’s the same one the House speaker had the day of the drone strikes on Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and the subsequent missile strikes on U.S. bases by Iran: “Thank goodness I can change the subject from that embarrassing Kabuki theater impeachment fiasco that the far-left pressured me into.”
Standing firm
I think we’ve now seen Mayor Neil Perry’s first exposed flaw — stubbornness. How can a man start his term in office after it was made clear that voters wanted new blood and a new attitude, by bringing retread cronies back into his administration? Creating a new job for friends and hiring Sharon Pollard's husband, Tom Lussier, goes against everything that people voted for. His stubbornness will be his Achilles’ heel, and it sets the tone for an administration. A clean start doesn’t begin with creating a job and hiring cronies from the former mayor.
Right path
In 73 years I have never seen a stronger, more efficient, more caring president who, above all, will do the right thing against all odds. He continues to give while getting nothing in return from the Democratic haters. Hopefully we will have him for another term. I am sure he will take the U.S.A. down the right path to even more success.