Soaring costs
The Congressional Budget Office just released its “Budget and Economic Outlook: 2020 to 2030.” The study concludes the national deficit will again crest $1 trillion in 2020, as it did during the Obama years, only now it is predicted we will never again be able to claw back under $1 trillion. The study predicts our deficit will top $12.4 trillion in cumulative new deficits by 2030. Remember that when you hear Joe Biden talking about affordable healthcare, Sen. Elizabeth Warren talking about affordable college tuition, Republicans talking about foreign aid and affordable eternal war, and all of the above talking about how term limits would "break our system.” Spoiler alert: It’s already broken.
Not staying
A friend of mine was an avid watcher of crows. He told me they would make a lot of noise to tell their predators that they were in this place, then silently fly off to spend the night in another area.
Sage Solomon
I am surprised police Chief Joe Solomon hasn’t made a public service announcement regarding the coronavirus. He seems to be a know-it-all about everything. I’m sure that will be next for the residents of Methuen.
Positive influence
Thanks to Toni Sapienza-Donais for addressing the real issues that are frustrating many of us parents and teachers in Haverhill. Finally we have a School Committee member with the ability not to be muffled by the mayor, and who is willing to clearly articulate the necessity for addressing the real issues tarnishing the efforts of many teachers and others trying so hard to do their best. Once a great teacher and principal, she is now charting a positive direction for the School Committee.
Tragic consequence
Regarding walking dogs without a leash, my father once had a dog he loved that always walked beside him minus a leash. One day something across the street tempted the dog, and she ran out into the street and was killed by a car.
Crime and drugs
A Dominican national living in Haverhill sold fentanyl to a person in Lawrence who later overdosed. Haverhill and Lawrence are sanctuary cities. Wonder why there is so much crime and drug distribution in these cities?
Government spread
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ spending proposals will nearly double the federal government's share of the gross domestic product — up to 36% by 2026. If you love bureaucracy and inefficiency, you'll love a Sanders presidency.
Some children
I’m choking on the hypocrisy. Candidate Michael Bloomberg will be running a $10 million Super Bowl ad saying he’s “fighting for every child.” But the Democrat presidential candidate supports abortions up to birth and forcing taxpayers to fund ending babies’ lives.
Diddly-squat
The “Devil” Deval Patrick thinks $2 million in welfare fraud is the norm. He lied to the people of Massachusetts and did nothing but travel to get business for Massachusetts but what we got was diddly-squat. He’s a phony — not a man you’d want as president.
Accomplishments
Allow me to thank James Holland for his recent letter highlighting President Trump’s accomplishments. It is so rewarding to know that people really do know the facts about all that Trump has done. Holland did in one letter to the editor what the whole of a Democratic Congress will not acknowledge.
Childish exchange
I sometimes wonder if all of the Sound Off contributions regarding the impeachment trial are from many people, or an obsessed few. I wish they could lend opinions on some local issues that actually have relevance to us readers. I’m tired of the childish exchanges.