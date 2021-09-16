Public good
For those concerned about the constitutionality of mandatory vaccinations, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905 that it’s in the interest of “civilized” society that citizens be required to forfeit some individual liberties from time to time for the protection of the citizenry as a whole. The Constitution protects individuals as well as the whole. Thus we have laws protecting the “public good” such as speed limits, a military draft, and even laws regarding decency.
Gratitude
We must must never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. Thank God for all of our proud citizens who jumped into action to help others. Be kind and respectful to them and their families. Thank our veterans for their service. God bless America.
Heartfelt tribute
I went to the Sept. 11 remembrance event in Methuen. It was so wonderful and heartfelt to see so many people of all ages. Let us never forget.
Court precedent
For those quoting the U.S. Supreme Court case Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905) reasoning “the public good” as precedent for mandatory vaccines, you might recall another case, Buck v. Bell (1927) decided that a Virginia law authorizing mandatory sterilization was also for the “public welfare.” Precedent is only precedent until it’s not. Sometimes activists use the “public good” as a way of getting something done in the courts that they couldn’t achieve legislatively.
Renewed contract
How sad that Salem Town Manager Chris Dillon had his contract extended for another year without voter input. This was all done in spite of what he’s done. The selectmen should be ashamed of themselves.
Methuen masks
Masks to enter city buildings in Methuen? Give me a break — especially from a fully vaccinated mayor who got COVID-19. His strategy is really working.
Vaccine refusers
I have to laugh at the anti-vaxxer signs I see at demonstrations. I wonder if we would have seen them in 1796 when Edward Jenner successfully tested a smallpox vaccine? Or in the 1950s when parents were offered immunity to polio for their children? Or more recently when kids were required to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to attend school? Luckily, for the minority who refuse those shots, the population smart enough to get them protects everyone else. But COVID-19 is a new plateau. Smarten up. This vaccine may have a small percentage of breakthrough cases, but for the most part, those people don’t die.
On their dime
The foolishness of California’s voters has been affirmed via recall election. They have voted for fiscal pain, rampant crime, uncontrolled homelessness, burning forests and iron-fist Democratic rule, as is their constitutional right. Now, let them pay for it. The rest of us should be sending zero dollars to California to pay for their left-wing fever-swamp dreams. That’s federalism. I wish them the best of luck, but let their governor figure out how to cash all the checks he’s writing without burdening the rest of us.
Working for food
I agree with the contributor about panhandlers. They often stand on an island on Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen, and on Route 28 at the Methuen-Salem line. Shouldn’t they need permits? What is especially goofy is that the signs often say, “Will work for food,” yet they are about 20 feet from fast food restaurants that have “Help Wanted” signs. What is up with that?