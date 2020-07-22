Federal agents
For the feckless mayors of America's cities asking whether the president has the right to send federal law enforcement into their burning urban areas, let me make it simple: Do American citizens, made unsafe by their recent and ongoing experiments in Marxism with Black Lives Matter, reside in those cities? Then, yes. Otherwise, no.
Assumptions
Racism is delivered in various ways: One is that all of us African-Americans know each other. Another is that we all look alike. The best one is, “you fit the description of a guy we’ve been looking for.” In most cases, all are untrue. We don’t know each other, we don’t look alike, and we don’t all fit the “description." Now everyone is more aware.
Limbs and trash
Two large tree limbs have been in the parking lot of Tenney Grammar School for more than a month. When will the School Department remove them? They must see them every day -- along with all the water bottles, wrappers, nip bottles, etc., now littering the school yard.
Tested often
People, including the elderly, line up for hours in the blistering heat to get tested for COVID-19. But if you are a baseball, hockey or football player, you can be tested every day. What is wrong with picture?
Wait and see
Joe Biden as a presidential candidate is like Obamacare as sold to us by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Since he’s hiding in his basement until December, we’ll have to see what’s in Biden after we elect him president. That's not how democracy works, that's banana republic stuff.
Not news
Now that sounding off about TV networks is no longer off-limits, let's talk about the one polluting cable television not just with outright lies but with incendiary, right-wing propaganda: Fox News. It pretends to be a news operation but for all intents and purposes is the propaganda arm of the Trump administration. It feeds its viewership with lies when the facts don't fit the desired political narrative, as well as conspiracy theories and racist commentary.
Laughable
Congratulations to Rep. Lori Trahan for skating from troubles stemming from her ever-evolving financial disclosure reports, though keep in mind that no group label needs an accompanying laugh track more than "House Ethics Committee."
Not amateurs
Anyone pretending these are "peaceful protesters" getting pulled into vans by "evil Trump troops" is at best delusional. Granted there is a naive youth component being used as a shield, but peaceful protesters don't hand out bats to club cops in New York, hand out projectiles to pelt cops in Chicago, order professionally printed "Defund the Police/Black Lives Matter“ and "Get the Feds Out! Black Lives Matter!” signs by the thousands in Portland, or wear military grade Kevlar body armor. These are not protesters, they are Democrat guerrillas.
Deep cuts
It looks like Methuen is now defunding its Police Department, between laying off officers and decimating the police budget. I hope nobody needs a cop anytime soon.
Citizens lose
The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Justice Department to prevent the granting of congressional seats based only on legal U.S. population. Why on earth would a country give weighted representation to states actively growing their non-citizen population, at the expense of states without illegal populations? This, in effect, disenfranchises every legal citizen in America.
Delayed results
After receiving my application for a mail-in ballot, I thought about waiting in line for hours at a polling location (usually manned by elderly, high-risk people) and I decided to send in my application. Unfortunately this, along with a heavy turnout for mail-in applications, will surely delay the election results. I just read the ballots will require two stamps; this sounds like the biggest obstacle the mail-in ballots pose.
Under siege
If the author of the “Show of force” post, who called President Donald Trump a “dictator” for sending troops to Portland, thinks what’s going on there is peaceful, there are two things they should do: Make an appointment with the optometrist, and stop listening to MSNBC. I have a relative in Portland who won’t go anywhere near downtown. Peaceful protesters do their peaceful thing until 11 p.m., when every night for the last two months, the anarchists have come out out trying to destroy the federal courthouse and other buildings. In case you don’t know, it’s the federal government’s job to protect federal buildings.