Danger on Milk Street
Does the Methuen DPW plan to address the minefield conditions on Milk Street anytime soon? I don’t mind the potholes half as much as the drivers who swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid driving over them. Help!
Hit the pavement
The Methuen Police Department is getting new cruisers partly because of high mileage. Perhaps foot patrols might deter the high crimes at and near Merrimack Plaza. I noticed some of MPD’s officers might benefit from exercise. Foot patrols needed, riding in new cruisers isn’t a solution to crime.
American Heart Month
I just wanted to give a reminder that this is also American Heart Month! Very few news outlets have even given recognition of this.
Teaching by example
I agree with the ‘Disrespect’ submission about Haverhill school principal. He demonstrates no class or restraint. Although he can put anything on his car he wants, he forgets he has small children around who don’t respect teachers. ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ is part of that disrespect.
That’s just immature
The childishness of the “Let’s Go Brandon” supporters is stupefying. I’m not aware of any slurs by President Biden, though Trump on the other hand mocked the physically disabled, continually spouted racism, misogyny, and support for insurrection. Perhaps the Let’sGB crowd should re-evaluate their priorities, or simply grow up.
Freedom, at what cost?
Republicans are thrilled to send thousands of troops to sacrifice their personal freedom in a pointless war in Afghanistan, but wearing a mask for 15 minutes inside Walmart is a bridge too far? I guess all that patriotism about sacrificing for the better good of the country is all posturing.
Definition of imminent
U.S. Intelligence says Russian pull-back of forces is false. Remember Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction? The Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent? It’s been two weeks since that kind of rhetoric surfaced. Imminent means immediate.
What about my license?
A law is in the works to make it easier for undocumented immigrants to get a license. I went to renew my license and had to provide six forms of ID and drive an hour to get a birth certificate. I was born in the U.S., husband served in the Armed Forces. But yes, let’s make it easier for undocumented immigrants get a license.
What’s more important?
The anti-vaccine/anti-mask militant truckers, riled up by right-wing media and Republican politicians, are willing to disrupt the economies of two countries just to make the political point that their personal convenience is more important than public safety. I guess the centuries-long “social contract” is now officially dead.