Missing cops
Has anyone seen a Haverhill police car around town lately? Have you seen one stopping a vehicle? Where are they? Remember the days when they had safety cars on the side of the roads checking stickers, or on Main Street by Interstate 495 to make sure the traffic stopped at the stop signs?
Our boxes
We, as Americans, have a duty to defend our freedom and liberty from those who seek to oppress us. There are four boxes to be used in defense of our liberty. We need to use the first two boxes more, the soap box and ballot box.
Gatekeepers
I will take Leonard Gallivan of Methuen at his word, that he is a principled Democrat, albeit one who has succumbed to his party’s “Trump derangement syndrome.” I will also stipulate that Democrats are often good people with good ideas — a fact obscured by the current loop of investigative temper tantrums their party is engaged in down in the swamp. But the line, “and where is the indignation over the current Senate leader refusing to even vote on bills forwarded from the House of Representatives without prior approval from their party’s president?” Well, where was the indignation when Democratic Sen. Harry Reid, as majority leader, did precisely that for President Barack Obama? Pot, meet kettle.
Government slaves
They’re raising our taxes again? I guess we haven't worked hard enough to keep lining their pockets. We must be good little slaves to the big government. Work harder, people, thousands of government employees are depending on you for a pay raise.
Parking tickets
Why does the city of Haverhill absolutely refuse to paint curbs yellow and white lines for parking spaces? Cars park on the curbs, right next to crosswalks, so you cannot see pedestrians. People park right up to your bumper, front and back, so you cannot pull out without making several wheel turns. Does the mayor think the extra 50 cents he gets per car per hour is the answer? I refuse to drive down Washington Street because people park so close that it’s every man or woman for themselves. Whatever happened to the ticket writers?
Slush fund
I watched someone speak at the council meeting the other night saying their seed money has “dissipated” and they understand the city has a surplus. So, taxpayers funded the startup costs of an art studio, all the money was spent, and now they’re back for more. I applaud entrepreneurs but the enterprise must be self-sustaining. The city already funds multiple outlets and youth outreach for children, as well as extensive after-school programs. My tax money is not your slush fund.
No sanctuary
It’s just another person who's unsafe in a “sanctuary state.” According to The Eagle-Tribune, a “Massachusetts man" is about to be deported to his home of Honduras after sexually preying on a 13-year-old Londonderry girl whom he lured over the internet, picked up in New Hampshire and took to Boston. Oh, and he was arrested back in July 2018. He’s still here.
Foundation money
The Trump Foundation will not be investigated because of the Clinton Foundation’s pay to play. In fact, because the Clintons can no longer play, their foundation is bleeding. Clinton Foundation revenue was $116 million in 2015, $70 million in 2016 and $30.7 million in 2018. Why did revenue drop? Because Hillary Clinton lost the election and cannot promote her pay-to-play scheme like she did as secretary of state. So, please, investigate both.