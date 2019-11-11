Intelligence
U.S. intelligence agencies and other foreign intelligence agencies have given us proof that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the interference in the 2016 election. President Trump is now telling us it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered. Who’s telling the truth -- the agencies that give us facts, or Trump, who gives none?
Trump’s fund
Last year, amid allegations of illegal activity, President Donald Trump shut down the Trump Foundation. Yet he denied any wrongdoing and vowed he would never settle this case. “Never!” he said. We now know that was another lie. Trump did settle and was ordered to pay a $2 million fine. It’s obvious he does not want the facts revealed about his using the foundation to pay legal bills for his Mar-a-Lago resort. Or about where the money he raised, supposedly for veterans, went and to whom. Yet, he calls Hillary Clinton crooked.
Disinformation Hill
I keep hearing about "online disinformation" and seeing President Trump’s aides being chased for lying to Congress. Last I checked, there is no greater source of disinformation than our own U.S. Congress. Imagine if it were a crime for members of Congress and their staffers to lie to the people, instead of the other way around. We wouldn't need term limits, we'd have full prisons and empty Capitol buildings.
Not adding up
National Grid is increasing electric rates by 15.2%. Groceries are increasing in price as well as everything else. Yet our senior citizens who rely on their monthly Social Security check, who have paid into the system all their working years, are getting a 1.6% raise in 2020. Do the math. How do they survive?
Low Tide
Alabama wins 31 straight home games, then President Donald Trump shows up.
Sore losers
After reading Sunday’s letter to the editor regarding a post-election attack on Methuen’s newly elected mayor, I can only think of one phrase — sore losers. Ignoring the fact that Mayor-elect Neil Perry’s opponent never once opposed our outrageously paid police chief and superior officers did it for me. If you don’t like Methuen, maybe you should move.
Standard practice
The Lawrence police chief's destruction of a taxpayer funded, 4,000 pound Chevy Tahoe, as well as a utility pole, well after his normal working hours, should be of concern. Most anyone else involved in such an accident would have an accident reconstruction team evaluating their speed and be given the standard treatment of walk the line, where have you been, have you consumed any alcohol or drugs, etc. Then, if needed, a Breathalyzer would ensue. What smacks of impropriety is that apparently only the mayor knew of the accident until The Eagle-Tribune published the news several weeks later. Why wouldn’t the chief insist as to these standard practices to avoid any appearance of impropriety? These are the types of things that make citizens skeptical, especially if they’ve been subjected to the standard practices themselves.
Exempt
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come up with her socialistic, $20.5 trillion plan for health care for all. Who’s "all?" Will the esteemed members of Congress be forced to take this plan? If it’s so great, I expect every man, woman and child in this country to use it. Our members of Congress are now exempt from term limits, Medicare, insider trading laws and a host of other things to which we, the working class people who elect them, are not entitled. Our forefathers would sit up in their graves if they could see what our country has become.