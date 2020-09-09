Tweets not deeds
The more the left-wing media try to make the conversation about what President Donald Trump tweets and paints him as a racist and Russian agent -- and now that they're saying he spits on the graves of U.S. soldiers -- it's becoming clear to Americans that Democrats want to talk about everything except what Trump actually does. That's all I need to know.
Halloween bagged
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was seen marching maskless with thousands of protesters in the streets -- but he's already cancelled Halloween. Gotta love the double-standard Democrats. I’m sure the fear mongering dictators of Massachusetts will cancel Halloween next, followed by Christmas.
Succession
Watching a frail, disoriented, exhausted Joe Biden try to hold one campaign event a week, one would be justifiably fearful of the idea that Sen. Kamala Harris, who never cleared 1% in polling, could be our next president within 12 months. But that's nothing. Say this phrase to yourself on your way to the polls: "Vice President Pelosi." If Biden tapped out citing "health issues," Harris would become president, and Pelosi would become vice president.
Nobel Prize
President Donald Trump has again been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in brokering multiple Middle East peace and reducing U.S. troop levels around the world. If the prize were given for actually brokering peace, the president would be a shoo in. Unfortunately it is more like the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation's Profile in Courage Award, given annually for acts of overt progressive liberalism, not for actual courage or for peace.
Dodgy
As a veteran I find it ironic watching Joe Biden's supporters repeating baseless allegations printed in the once proud Atlantic magazine and calling President Donald Trump a "draft dodger." Trump got draft deferrals during the Vietnam War based upon bone spurs, just as Joe Biden did for asthma. How is one a draft dodger but the other is not?
Unruly bunch
You are sitting outside and having a great meal with friends, enjoying each moment, when suddenly you are confronted by an unruly bunch who are forcing you to leave and disrupting your peaceful time and causing chaos and shouting in your face. Why? Because they can. Tyranny begins when the law ends.
Sign holders
I just read the front page article showing a picture of a Derry resident putting on his mask before going in to vote. Didn’t anyone notice the fact that not one person holding a political sign had on a mask? I voted at Soule Elementary School in Salem, and everyone working the polls inside and out wore a mask. Practice what you preach.
Correct quote
The correct quote by Carl Sandburg is: "If the facts are against you argue the law. If the law is against you argue the facts. If the law and facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell." Let us not disparage science or Carl Sandberg.
Use of force
Is anyone surprised when Second Amendment extremists shift from fantasies of self-defense against a tyrannical government to fantasies of assisting police in using force against other civilians? Not all of them, of course, but I have yet to hear the NRA coming out to condemn it.
Democrats cutting
The Associated Press reports that indebted, Democrat-led states are eyeing budget cuts in 2021. Of course those include reductions in services for children, the elderly and the disabled, not talks of cuts to personal security details for politicians defunding our police nor talks of sorely needed public sector union and pension reform. Nor is there any talks of cuts to services for non-citizens.
Still waiting
School starts in a week, yet because of the teachers' union, parents have absolutely no idea what their kids are supposed to do. Hope the Massachusetts teachers' unions are happy.