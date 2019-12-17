Helpful people
Thank you so much to the nice people who came to help me outside the Christmas Tree Shops in Salem, N.H., last Wednesday. Thanks also to the emergency staff at Holy Family Hospital for the great care and concern.
Perry’s podcast
Methuen's new mayor, instead of using Methuen Community Television, is going to Salem, N.H., to communicate with residents via podcast with a sketchy “journalist.” Paid ads scrolling the screen include one for the Methuen Superior Officers Union. Not a good look. He has to negotiate with those guys and they're sponsoring his show?
House majority
If the impeachment charade has shown the American people one thing, it is that Democrats cannot be trusted with a congressional majority. It will be duly removed next year during President Trump's reelection.
Heartwarming story
With all the stabbings, shootings and robberies going on in the city of Lawrence, it was so heartwarming to see workers from Brady Sullivan Properties donating the bicycles to City Hall.
Handicapped parking
I wish police would ticket violators of handicapped parking restrictions with more fervor. This busy time of the year is the worst for people with handicaps. I can never find parking. Spots are taken by people who have a window permit but no apparent infirmaries — no cane, walker, crutches or wheelchair. I’ve seen people riding with an older or handicapped person leave that person in the car while they walk unaided into a store. Aren't the photos on the permit supposed to stop fraud? It’s so frustrating to see a healthy driver take a handicapped space while people like me are trying to work with what little independence we have left with the aid of a walker.
Adopt not shop
In response to the “Four-footed friends" submission, did you know the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen has periods where they waive the adoption fee when you adopt “senior” cats? There is usually a story in The Eagle-Tribune during these periods (usually shortly after the start of kitten season). Also, for those who did not realize, according to the Animal Rescue Site, approximately 70% of all cats in shelters and 20% of dogs are euthanized. While this is going on, many people breed animals for money. What a waste and a shame. I’ve adopted a number of cats and dogs in my adult life, and they have all made truly wonderful pets. Please opt to adopt rather than shop — and don't forget to spay or neuter to prevent unwanted litters.
Losing seasons
Merrimack College hockey coach Scott Borek constantly throws his players under the bus. As a season ticket holder for a decade, I find his coaching style to be one of the main reasons we’re in our second losing season under him. Fish rots from the head.
Don’t count
In 2000 voters approved a ballot question to reduce the state income tax rate to 5%. Two years later, in 2002, lawmakers froze the rate at 5.3%. Finally, 20 years later, it will be reduced to 5%. Evidently the voters don’t matter. We approve ballot questions, and lawmakers change them. Why even have them if politicians can change the results? It’s like saying the voters don’t count.
Loony
It must be a sign of the times: When I read the headline "New England sees record number of loons in several states" on Page 2 of the Sunday Eagle-Tribune, I didn't think the story was about birds.
Fleecing time
Well, it’s that time of year again. Time for Methuen’s annual property tax increase. I wonder how much they’ll fleece the taxpayers this year. We all hear that the “average” home will only face a modest increase. The only problem is that these “average” homes rarely exist.