Thanks! Hope you see this
Last week nine of us from an assisted living facility went to LongHorn Steakhouse in Haverhill. When we asked for our checks, the waiter said they were paid. No one knew the man who paid. We waved “thank you” and hope he sees this message. There are many good people. We’ll pay it forward, too.
Why risk it?
I understand that anyone can spread Covid. However the unvaccinated are three to seven times more likely to get COVID, 12 to 18 times more likely to require hospitalization, and those age 65-plus are 15 times more likely to die. Whining about Biden pushing for all to vaccinate is unwise.
Just be responsible
The lack of conceptual understanding of COVID-19 spread by the anti-vaxxers who believe they know more than virus research scientists is a serious danger to us all. Outbreaks in close quarters – ships, for instance – are expected, especially when people don’t social distance or mask. The unvaccinated are irresponsible.
And still, the flu
So my wife and I got our COVID shots and boosters. We also got out flu shots earlier this year. So what did we get ? Not COVID – the flu. Terrible. Never been this sick. COVID is scary but the flu is still out to get us, too.
Late with the tests
Many states sent rapid tests home before winter break. Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley waited until Dec. 29 to secure and distribute tests. Of course there were supply chain issues and now districts are scrambling to even have enough for staff. In a “liberal,” “progressive” state, Massachusetts education leadership are a step behind.
Consider the data
Why is it every time you try to discuss science with the self-proclaimed pro-science crowd, they have nothing to say and look at you with a skeptical eye. I’ve learned so much about the immune system, why haven’t you? The data on Omicron is good news, why are you scared?
Lack of compassion
My wife and I attended Andover First Night. Our first stop was a concert. My wife tripped at the top of the stairs. The two young attendants watched and didn’t offer to help. My wife is 76 and I’m 77. Where’s the care for your fellow man? Hopefully, other workers had more compassion.
Ruining the view
Having lived in Salem, N.H., for the past 16 years has been convenient. However, the idea of having model mobile homes displayed along busy Route 28, near our new Tuscan Village, is a real eye sore! Why are they parked THERE?
Thanks for kindness
Thank you to the person who paid my breakfast bill at the IHOP on New Year’s Day. That was really nice and I appreciate it. It is a great feeling to know there are people in this world who care about others. You made my start of 2022 great.