Topics to discuss
President Joe Biden was greeted by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday when he arrived for a speaking engagement at an Illinois community college. The city’s rampant gun violence was not on the public agenda, however, with Biden instead choosing to talk about “human infrastructure” and his American Families Plan.
Methuen news
The newspaper is filled with stories about Haverhill. Aren’t there any newsworthy stories about Methuen? We haven’t learned what happened to the former police chief, or what’s happening with the other lawsuits against the city. The people are kept in the dark.
Buried lines
It never ceases to amaze me when I hear local politicians encourage people to "be prepared to be without power for several days" before a weather event like a tropical storm or winter storm. Why haven't more cities and towns moved power lines underground? I live in an area of Haverhill with underground lines, and our lights hardly flicker during even the worst of storms. While it surely comes at a cost, wouldn't you rather your citizens not be without electricity for several days?
No enforcement
Why don't police in Lawrence do anything about the fireworks? Are they waiting for a disaster to happen, as they usually do?
Champion speller
In more evidence of how oppressive and bereft of opportunity for minorities our culture is, Zaila Avant-garde, 14, of Harvey, Louisiana, became the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee this past week. Yes, you can tell the country is clearly headed in the wrong direction without divine Marxist Democrat intervention.
Not just theory
GOP politicians have created yet another bogeyman, conjuring their own definitions of “critical race theory” so they can attack it and project themselves as America’s defenders against some mythical monster. What about the role our laws have played in setting up and maintaining racial disparities? They cannot deny that.
Quixotic suit
Former President Donald Trump is suing the social media companies for suspending his accounts due to his incessant lies and incitement of insurrection. But it is just a publicity stunt. He will lose. First, these companies’ user agreements all have arbitration clauses that preclude users suing, including in class action cases. These clauses have been upheld by the Republican justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. Second, you can't have a class action suit with only one plaintiff. Finally, these are private companies. They are not beholden to the First Amendment. They can set any rules for users they want.
Early bird rewards
How about they put names of the people who’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine when they were first allowed to do so into the drawing for $1 million, instead of those who put off getting the vaccine until July. Give it to the responsible ones, instead of the irresponsible ones.
Takeout packages
The city of Haverhill banned plastic bags at the stores a while back, yet they never touched Styrofoam, which takes over 500 years to decompose. What about takeout packages and cups?
Truly callous
If you think the vaccination lottery is disrespectful to COVID-19 victims, just wait until you hear what Republicans have been doing to victims of gun violence for the last 50 years.
Widely exposed
So public school students, college students and members of the military must be exposed to critical race theory because they need to be bravely exposed to all ideas and viewpoints across the political spectrum, yet they cannot read opinions and factual reports from century-old media organizations or the president of the United States on Twitter or Facebook? What the left is doing is known as "talking out of both sides of their mouths.”