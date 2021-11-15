How about fair policing?
I see that the Haverhill Police will use thousands of dollars patrolling the Washington Street District. How about the rest of us? How about the 40% of vehicles in town with drivers using their phones, talking and texting? How about all the out of state vehicles living in Haverhill, not paying insurance rates, property taxes, excise taxes and income taxes? How about them? How about visiting and driving through the apartment and condo complexes to see all the out-of-state plates?
Are we now a selective law enforcement group? What about us? What about our quality-of-life issues?
An audit in order in Lawrence
Lawrence has a population of about 80,000, according to the United States Census. Approximately 34% of population is under the age of 18 and cannot vote. Also, over 40% of population is foreign born (meaning not having U.S. citizenship at birth). I imagine foreign-born persons are mostly adult and I understand that a foreign-born person can acquire US citizenship and be eligible to vote. But somehow with these figures, I do not understand how Lawrence can claim to have over 42,000 registered voters?
I understand lots of stuff goes on in that City Hall. Illegitimate votes cancel out legitimate votes. This can affect regional and national elections. And Kendrys Vasquez should demand an audit.
Just a lot of noise
Looking at the skeleton and the bloody hands set up for the Houston Astroworld Festival, and then reading the names of some performers — Bad Bunny, 22 Savage, Young Thug, with the only decent name being Earth, Wind and Fire — and lets continue on with the so-called “music” of rap, which I call rap crap. It is no wonder that mindless young people became incited and managed to actually cause death and injuries. Whatever happened to the beautiful romantic sounds and lyrics that were a pleasure to listen to?
Parents need to be awakened and not allow their teens to attend a concert that reeks of nothing more than loud noise.
Counting accomplishments
In nine months, Democrats have cut child poverty in half, added 5.3 million jobs, managed the most ambitious vaccine rollout in the nation’s history, and passed a $1.2 trillion investment in the water, roads, bridges and broadband. Trump gave $2 trillion to the rich and tweeted a lot.
A call for young people to engage
I am middle aged, and I am uncomfortable watching people 20 and 30 years my senior jam laws into being that will saddle generations. But where are the young people of America? They are coming into their own, this is their country now more than anyone else’s, and they are being told by 80-year-olds that have not seen a non-government paycheck since Andy Griffith ruled the dial.
Stand up and take this country back. Don’t let geriatric autocrat viceroys destroy it.
Old Blue Eyes had it right
I believe Frank Sinatra got it right when he said rock and roll” “is the most brutal, ugly, desperate, vicious form of expression it has been my misfortune to hear.”