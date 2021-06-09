No nuance
You are either for free speech and against suppressing it, or you’re not. There is no principled, nuanced, half-pregnant position on that. If you've been duped by political partisans into thinking otherwise, I apologize for bursting your bubble, but it’s time to snap out of it.
School leaders
Here we go again with Haverhill’s revolving door for school leaders. The city hires people with several years on the job, who’ve made no real improvements in their current districts. The job never goes to long-tenured career teachers who know the players and gamers. Instead we hire people with little or no front-line classroom experience. These jobs pay obscene wages, with equally obscene perks, and offer a retirement to choke a horse. In the meantime, teachers fight for nickels and dimes at contract time.
Invasion
Not only are we being invaded by telemarketers on the phone every hour of the day, especially at dinner time, they’re now coming to the door. I personally will not open my door. Just knowing there's a stranger on the other side bothers me. I don't know why this is allowed; it’s an invasion of privacy. I know I'm not the only one.
Tax dodge
Doesn’t it make you feel stupid to know most of us paid more in federal income tax than the 25 wealthiest people in America, including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos? And we voted for the presidents and members of Congress who made this possible. Welcome to America, the land of opportunity, but not for everyone.
Political cuts
I watched the Methuen City Council meeting as they went department by department through the budget, making cuts to no other departments except the mayor’s office. Some things don’t change in Methuen, including politically motivated cuts. This City Council has been an epic failure on so many levels.
Legal bills
How come we never hear about ongoing court cases in Methuen? I’d like to know how many lawsuits the city is involved in, as well as how many different law firms are we paying to represent the city.
Buffet’s costs
Although I'll miss the best buffet in the area, I understand China Blossom’s reasoning on the expense of keeping so much food "fresh" while business is slow. I’m also sure after witnessing a family of four fill their plates six times with Alaska king crab legs that profits will soar.
Village atmosphere
I was at the new Tuscan Village last weekend. It was such a wonderful change. There was a great atmosphere. I was at the Old Navy store and tried to access an email I’d received to redeem a discount, but the internet service was horrible. My email would not open. It was the only disappointment of the visit.
New president
I think contributors to Sound Off should try not using President Donald Trump to deflect the mess our current president has made. Trump isn’t in office anymore. Look at what the current occupant is doing to us, won’t you?
Beautiful display
I want to say thank-you and compliment the beautiful American flag display on the Lawrence Common. What a beautiful surprise to see such a display.
Money person
I wonder who Mayor Neil Perry is going to put in charge to oversee the state funding the city of Methuen has received? Is it going to be a friend or colleague?