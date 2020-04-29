Too lazy
I’d like to congratulate the shoppers at the Lowe’s store in Nashua who were wearing protective equipment on a recent Sunday afternoon. As for those who didn’t care enough, I’d say, shame on you. I would say more but this is a family newspaper. I hope that those who are being careful are not affected by the ones who are too lazy to take precautions.
Poor prognosis
President Trump is sparring politically with a gotcha press. Protesters have shifted from anger over draconian rules into a generic, open-it-all-up message. The news cares more about China lying five months ago. And only the severely sick can get tested. We're in great shape.
Making waves
I have known Methuen police Officer Arthur Hardy for a long time. He is one of the good ones. It is just too bad that anyone who makes any waves with Chief Joseph Solomon is in jeopardy the whole time they’re on the force. Just look at those who’ve left the force over the past 20 years and not because they retired.
Problem solving
Instead of holding telephone town halls, maybe Congressman Seth Moulton should get back to Washington and help solving our nation’s problems. There will be plenty of time to play the blame game after the crisis is over. I wonder if he owns a mirror.
Benefit imbalance
We can pay teachers a full salary for teaching two days a week via video conference, and we can give them April vacation with full pay in the midst of a pandemic. However, we can’t guarantee extended paid sick leave for first responders. This is where America is headed.
Careless neighbors
I’m stunned at the constant activity, congregating, lack of social distancing and absence of masks in our neighborhood and throughout North Andover. We live in a state that's a hot spot in a country with one of the highest infection rates of COVID-19. Stop putting the rest of us at risk with your carelessness.
Mask in hand
Mayor Daniel Rivera just said everyone needs to wear a mask in public, unless jogging or riding a bike or driving a vehicle. Yet, i just saw him on the news talking to a reporter, and he had his mask in his hand. Do as you preach.
Leadership
The Methuen City Council unanimously approving funding for a Police Department audit shows leadership. They get it. Thanks to them. We know it’s difficult to use the funds, but it was the right thing to do.
Political football
Notice how this pandemic has become a political football, like everything else in the post-term limits American world. Now that senators and members of Congress are like Supreme Court nominees, their seats are usually for life, so political parties will defend them like Palestinians on the West Bank. No tactic is too low for the existential threats to their partisan hegemony.
Baker’s protection
Many states could learn a lesson during this pandemic from Gov. Charlie Baker. He refuses to put Massachusetts residents in danger by opening businesses before it's time. Thanks to him for his protection and care, and for not following those states being irresponsible with the safety of their citizens. He should keep up the wonderful work.
White noise
Watching President Donald Trump's haters critique him is like watching the "birthers" and other Obama-haters criticize our 44th president at times during his administration: They are blinded by unreasonable hatred, manipulated by partisan operatives and media outlets, and cannot speak intelligently in opposition. It becomes an annoying, wheezy kind of white noise that most of us by this point have just tuned out.