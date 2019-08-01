All of America
Baltimore may be poor. Chicago may have too many gun crimes. California may have too many illegal immigrants. Overlooked by the occupant of the White House is that South Carolina has one of the highest percentages of crimes against women. Florida excels at gun violence. South Dakota has some of the highest rates of alcoholism and unemployment. Georgia has one of the highest rates of voter suppression of elderly, blacks and the working poor. West Virginia has one of the worst education systems in the country. Most red states have poor medical infrastructure, higher rates of poverty, more uninsured people and higher high school dropout rates. What they excel at is gun ownership, religion and military recruitment. A president needs to be president of all Americans, not just his his racist buddies.
No shows
Last Monday, President Trump signed a bill to extend the compensation fund for survivors of the 9/11 terror attacks and first-responders. All members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats, were invited to the ceremony. Guess how many Democrats attended? If your answer was "none," go to the head of the class. Just something to keep in mind the next time those on the left lie about how much they want civility and cooperation.
Didn’t stop
About two weeks ago, signs were placed at various intersections in Haverhill reminding drivers of the state law requiring them to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. On a recent morning my friend and I were attempting to cross Laurel Avenue when we saw a white Haverhill School Department van coming down the street. Of course, the driver didn't stop so we could cross the street. I guess the driver either couldn't read the sign or decided that the law didn't pertain to him/her. I wish police would monitor some of these dangerous intersections before pedestrians are injured.
Economic benefits
In the recent Democratic presidential debate, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren laid out proposals that would bring great economic benefit to middle, working class and poor people by mandating that corporations, billionaires, the fossil fuel industry, the drug and health insurance companies and the war machine contribute their fair share in taxes. If people were to read a script of their words with open minds, without knowing who they were or what party they represented, they could not help but see the economic and social benefits we would all experience.
TV career
Wow, the Red Sox are really stinking it up lately. I guess manager Alex Cora's foray into political punditry has really paid off for the team. Well, he still has a career waiting for him on CNN with President Trump’s other bashers and critics.
Democrat delusions
If you encounter someone who tells you everything bad that happened during the Obama administration was President Bush’s fault, including an economy being smothered by big government waste, and that everything good happening today is due to President Obama -- including a roaring, unleashed economy -- back away slowly and call the authorities. They’ve likely just escaped from an asylum or a Democratic presidential debate.