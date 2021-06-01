Misbehavior
The misbehavior of parents who showed up at the Timberlane Regional School Bossed meeting, by refusing to respect the current expectation to wear masks at public meetings, represents the worst kind of role modeling. Maybe they would support their kids not following school rules by rowdy protest in place of organized discussion, too. Imagine if any group who disagreed with something took actions like theirs.
Law and order
After Senate Republicans scuttled an impartial, bipartisan Jan. 6th commission, despite pleas from Capitol Police and relatives of a fallen officer, how exactly are they the party of patriotism, law and order? What blatant hypocrisy. They've failed their constitutional duty to protect our country.
Preventing votes
It's simple, if you work hard to prevent people from voting, you pretty much admit your ideas aren’t popular and you fear the verdict of the people. In other words, you can't handle the truth.
Still closed
I was in Boston over the weekend. The restaurants were all fully open, no one was wearing a mask. However, when I've tried walking into the local storefronts of a national pizza chain, the dining rooms were still closed. Why is that? It's not COVID-19 or science related.
Breakfast menu
During a softball, damage control interview on one of the many Democratic friendly networks, Vice President Kamala Harris said of her critics, "I eat 'no' for breakfast," clearly insinuating that valid criticism of her job performance was just naysaying against a disadvantaged victim of white male culture turned vice president. Well, it's not. I don't care what she eats for breakfast. I just hope she does her job after she's eaten.
Harm's way
If every bad-run in with a disgruntled person launches an investigation that could potentially yield disciplinary action or the end of a career, who will want to go into policing? Maybe police should be able to sue for putting them in harm's way after the next domestic dispute call.
Not over
For those who think this virus is over, keep reading the obituaries and see that people are still dying. We still have a long ways to go.
Tea Party
I remember a group who took action against something they disagreed that was tyrannical, like the mask mandates, especially for children. It was called the Boston Tea Party. If it weren't for that, we wouldn't be here now.
Help wanted
How laughable. The city of Methuen has an ad in The Eagle-Tribune for a new police chief. Get a new honorable, respectable candidate with no previous ties to the city, along with a new mayor of the same background, and maybe Methuen will stand a chance at moving forward to a better future.
Living wages
My heart bleeds for the daycare owners and other businesses who want to cut unemployment benefits. Maybe if they paid decent wages with benefits, they wouldn't have trouble finding help. I shouldn't need to take the first dead-end, minimum wage job that comes along.
Professional staff
I want to give a shout-out to the wonderful personnel at Salemhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, N.H. I went to visit a patient today and everyone involved with getting me in for the visit was extremely friendly, caring and professional. Thanks to all of them for their hard work and dedication.