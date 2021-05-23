Tent city
It's sad to see what the homeless tent population has done to California's Venice Beach. Property values are lost as people move out. Yet, we feel badly for the homeless. Politicians continue along their merry way, thinking their laws will fix the problem, and they never do. This is what voting for those who fool us into believing they are the answer to all the problems has done.
Scam artists
With the millions of dollars doled out to help our recovery, it's sad to see the thieves who scam the system by claiming hardship when there are plenty of people who really need help. When lawsuits are settled, the damages should double or triple as a deterrent.
Out to injure
What is the National Hockey League waiting for? Will it take someone being so seriously injured that his career is over, he is permanently disabled, or worse, before they take meaningful action against the Washington Capitals? Watching the game against the Bruins on Friday, apparently the only people who didn't think the hit on Kevan Miller deserved a major penalty were the officials. Dmitry Orlov clearly left his feet, intentionally injuring Miller and requiring him to be taken to the hospital. Next, Tom Wilson gives Nick Ritchie a cross-check to the back of the head while Ritchie is down, face first on the ice, and he gets only a two-minute penalty. Finally, Tuukka Rask is intentionally taken down hard in the crease, and again, just the two minutes. I would hope the owners and management of the Capitals would address this behavior, but since it has continued for so long, they are obviously aren't concerned.
Mask tyranny
Shame on the Timberlane Regional School Board and the Plaistow Police Department. Apparently we now live under the boot of tyrannical "public servants." If masks work, and you have one on, why must I wear one? The insanity must stop.
Another vote
Citizens of Methuen already voted "no" to pot shops in the city a few years back. Does the City Council understand what the word "no" means? Why is this coming up again? Does someone have a friend who wants to open a shop in Methuen?
One flag
Last Thursday's editorial is another example of someone misinformed about where we are as a country. All of the black and white people I know love each other. So one Black Lives Matter flag is destroyed, and this is grounds for more work to be done?
Town manager
The city of Methuen needs to return to a town manager form of government. There hasn’t been any fiscal stability in Methuen for decades.
Price increases
The reason every restaurant owner goes up in price is because of the ever-increasing cost of doing business, including all of the costs of getting food shipped to their operation, never mind the fact that unemployment insurance has doubled because of all the freeloaders collecting benefits instead of going back to work. Thank you, President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Tired of lies
Nearly 82 million people voted for President Joe Biden, many of them Republicans, because they were tired of the racism, rhetoric and lies. Former President Donald Trump is still telling the "big lie," and people continue to worship him. He encouraged the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.