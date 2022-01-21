Where to park?
With all these apartments going up on Essex Street in Lawrence, where is all the parking going to be? Essex Street is already cluttered with cars all day. How will the city address this?
Students paying price
I’m laughing at the suggestion we should just avoid places that require masks. Can kids avoid school? They are masked in class for six to eight hours a day, and they get in trouble if their mask falls down. Thanks to neurotic adults, they’re taking the brunt of our unhinged response.
Voter survey flawed
I received a voter information survey from North Andover today. It asked for verification of eligible voters in my household. Of what value is it if there is no request for legal identification at the polls? Anyone could vote in my place. What would be my recourse?
Put masks in trash
I was disgusted to see three masks in the parking lot within 5 feet of my car when I was recently food shopping. Maybe if stores have large trash barrels by the exits with large signs to discard masks here some other person would not have to pick these up.
Cost for Post Office box?
Could someone please tell me why my Post Office box fee is now $216 for this year? I paid $150 last year. Isn’t that outrageous!
Accountability please
I’m still looking for transparency in Methuen. We let the former superintendent of schools walk away with a full pension after overspending her budget by $4 million and not even being licensed for the job. Are we letting Solomon and Gallant do the same thing? This is on your watch McCarty and Ziegler.
Bad, but focus
I know that the takeover of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was a very bad situation perpetrated by an angry group of people who were followed by others. Having said that, I do not believe it should be seen as a ‘’government takeover’’ of the whole country. The exaggeration is a little much. Those who led the riot should certainly be brought to justice, but let’s not carry it on the country’s shoulders forever. This is especially true when it is ripe for the politicians to use it to their advantage in any way they can.