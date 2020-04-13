Insurance break
It would be nice if the auto insurance companies would give customers a discount for a few months while the coronavirus is going on. There are fewer cars on the road, which I’m sure means fewer accidents and insurance claims. We pay so much for insurance, it would help many people if they gave a discount.
Pressing questions
Let me know when we are far enough past the apex of the coronavirus to begin the discussion we need to have as a nation: How much of our debt to China is it internationally acceptable for us to deduct toward the cost of this pandemic? (I say all of it.) And, what do we need to do to elect politicians who will extricate us from globalist corruption and the financial and medical risk incidental to it? I'm thinking term limits are a good place to start.
Disrupted cruise
Are we supposed to feel sorry for the couple who went on a cruise when they were advised not to? Valuable time, money and effort were spent to get them back to the U.S., when all of this could be avoided had they heeded warnings about the coronavirus.
Trump’s ban
Is the recent Sound Off commenter forgetting that President Trump did act, in January, when he proposed the China travel ban? You will recall the left said it wasn't necessary and the travel ban was racist. How many more infections and deaths would have prevailed if the Democrats had their way with open borders?
Keep them safe
I don't pretend to understand all the rules and regulations that encompass the U.S. Postal Service, but I do understand how horrible it is that our local mail carriers have only recently been provided the items required to protect themselves from the coronavirus. It is also very discouraging to know that mail carriers may fear losing their jobs if they don’t report to work. I am sure some are working with potential symptoms. This is unacceptable. Please help keep our postal carriers safe.
Possible action
It’s so amazing how an interview with CNN and Dr. Anthony Fauci was turned around to make a “possible action” into a real action not taken by President Trump. Monday morning quarterbacking by the media, which has made “possible action” into something that should have happened, is ludicrous. I guess we should all go back to normal tomorrow, right?
Wear a mask
As many as one-quarter of people infected with coronavirus have no symptoms. You do not know if you have this virus. Wear a mask or face covering. I cannot believe how many people go shopping without covering their noses and mouths. This is ignorant, self-centered behavior. No one should be allowed in any store without a face covering.
Social weed
Gov. Charlie Baker has prohibited the sale of recreational marijuana, citing the probability that it would draw crowds of buyers, some from out of state, defeating the purpose of social distancing. That's true, and FYI, marijuana is a social vice. In addition to smoking with others, users often share.
Lining pockets
I think it would be a good idea, with all the federal money being handed out, if we knew the net worth of our politicians in December 2019 and again at the end of the pandemic. Are pockets being lined?
People gathering
What’s going on in Lawrence, and why aren’t the authorities doing something about it? The coronavirus is killing lots of people, yet and people don't seem to care about it. I drive around Lawrence and Methuen, and I see people gathering. What are the police doing about this?
Cure is worse
What is wrong with Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera? He exploited the gas disaster, now he’s exploiting the coronavirus by turning the city into an autocracy. Wake up and stop making the cure worse than the disease. Do it for the taxpayers.
Fake news
More fake news showing up in the Sound Off. President Trump knew about the coronavirus in November? This was headline news on the major networks — until the Pentagon denied it. Will retractions and apologies be issued? Of course not because “Trump Derangement Syndrome” means never having to say you're sorry.