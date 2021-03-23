Backyard burning
With all this talk about global warming and the excessive amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, how is it that we allow backyard fire pits in almost every yard? Why should I consider buying an electric car to cut down on carbon dioxide if people add it to the atmosphere for fun and pleasure?
Shifting line
Why is it that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say keep six feet of social distance, but when the powers-that-be want schools to re-open, it is 3 feet?
Lost children
The Border Patrol reports that 565 unaccompanied children are crossing the border per day. Last month it was 313 per day. That is a crisis for both the children and U.S. citizens. They're being helped and smuggled to the border by people paid to transport them. They're also paying to be transported across the Rio Grande. We didn't have this before the election. Who do you think will pay for them now that they're here?
Patriotic act
"Caring" is a feeling. Wearing a mask is a patriotic act that honors others' rights, freedoms and civil liberties. Patriots are doers -- not just feelers.
Border blunder
President Joe Biden's border crisis is so bad and mismanaged, even establishment media are calling out the White House for its lack of transparency on the border.
Go it alone
Remember come November that everything Democrats have broken under President Joe Biden during his first few months in office, they have broken alone. Democrats have chosen to treat the slimmest margin of legislative majority as a mandate to transform the nation -- without Republican input. Go it alone used to be how Democrats described Republican foreign policy. Today it's how everyone describes Democrats' domestic policy.
Breaking point
President Joe Biden and his administration remain firm that the crisis at the southern border is not a crisis and nothing more than a challenge they can eventually deal with. Unfortunately for America, the situation will only become exceedingly worse, and nobody really knows what the breaking point will ultimately be.
Following rules
It was nice to see that Tim Slavit has decided to follow the rules and do things the correct way. It sets the right example for his children and others. Now we can look forward to the riverboat trips reminiscent of his dad's lovely cruises.
Post's integrity
I read the transcript of the Washington Post's correction about former President Donald Trump’s call to a Georgia election official. What he said was that she “would find dishonesty” in Fulton County and that “when the right answer comes out you’ll be praised.” It was not very different from the words of the misquoted report, and certainly not a different message. The Post should be praised for its integrity in issuing the correction.
Made-up term
“Cancel culture” does not exist. It is a term created by the right-wing (much like “snowflake”) to distract from the fact that they’re being held accountable for unacceptable, un-American behavior. It’s nothing but a smokescreen.
Vaccine refusers
What is it with polls showing 50% of Republican men plan to avoid vaccination for COVID-19? The virus doesn’t give a hoot about politics or what lies we've been told. None of us are really safe until all of us are safe, and free-riders can mess this thing up.
Not funny
I'm so glad New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu got a chuckle about the state's vaccination website, but after I spent three hours completing the vaccination registration process, I really find nothing to laugh about. I guess I'm not really surprised by his entitled attitude. The webpage failed, just like his leadership.
New wall
Far too many of former President Donald Trump's followers only listen to FOX News and rarely read anything. The first thing that may shock them is that Mexico has not paid a dime for the "new" border wall, and only 49 miles of that "new" wall were built in places without a barrier. The rest of those 455 miles of wall were repairs or replaced what was already there.