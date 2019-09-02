Lawrence man
A recent article in The Eagle-Tribune ran with a headline, “Lawrence man sentenced for misuse of U.S. passport, false Medicaid benefits, faces deportation.” Turns out the story is about a Dominican man who chose the sanctuary city of Lawrence as a good home base from which to remain in United States illegally. While here he committed massive fraud against the fraud-friendly welfare system. “Lawrence men,” on the other hand, are from Lawrence and don't face deportation. Democrats may have prevented us from enforcing laws, for now. Let’s not stop enforcing grammar and accurate reporting to make it easier for them to do so.
Immorality and prayer
The evangelical Christians supporting the immoral cheating and foul-mouthed man in the White House give Christianity a bad name. Jesus is rising from his tomb a second time, he's so mortified. Maybe it's time he gave his people a lesson in violence prevention. It seems that every time there’s a mass shooting, they only give prayers. It's not enough.
Inviting EEE
With the eastern equine encephalitis virus just down the street in Methuen and Andover, the mayor of Haverhill has not planned on spraying. What’s he waiting for? If someone gets infected, maybe he will do something. If that happens, good luck in the next election. It seems that the mayor wants pot and EEE in Haverhill.
War zone
I happened to be around Boston City Hall on a planned family trip at the time of the Straight Pride parade on Saturday, though we never saw any parade during our tour of the Freedom Trail. All we saw were swaths of the city shut down, platoons of police, numerous armored police vehicles and police helicopters noisily hovering overhead. It gave the whole of City Hall Plaza and Faneuil Hall a war-zone atmosphere. It’s amazing how when a handful of people who don't go along with the #MeToo progressive mob decide to have a small event, the full force of the state is brought to bear. It reminded me of the creepy way all of Copley Square and surrounding blocks were completely closed to the public for weeks after the Marathon bombing.
Sign switch
Former Mayor Sharon Pollard and Tom Lussier have been going door to door, asking residents to remove Jennifer Kannan campaign signs from their lawns and replace them with signs supporting Neil Perry, a man with whom no one is familiar and who has no experience in government. It happened to a close friend of mine. Shame on Sharon.
Patrol 495
Now that Interstate 495 has claimed yet another life, maybe the state police will get back out there. I travel I-495 all the time, and I rarely see any state police patrols. Yesterday as I was heading south, on my way home from Amesbury, cars were passing me at 85 mph and faster. And they were not Massachusetts or New Hampshire drivers. I now have the direct numbers in my phone. When I call the state police, I’m sending any comments directly to their commander.
Replace all
The Jennifer Kannan supporter who mentions that you could replace the majority of the Methuen politicians is absolutely correct. Starting with Kannan, then many of the multiple-term councilors, replace them all. Substandard performance is no longer acceptable in Methuen.
Athlete’s pledge
Thank you Michael Muldoon for your precious words of wisdom and solid advice in Sunday's paper. Coaches, teachers and parents - we all need to adhere to your words. I am giving this article to my grandsons and granddaughter, with a promise that we read it every year they are involved in sports. You are a much needed breath of fresh air.