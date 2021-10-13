Pedestrians must pay attention, too
I agree that vehicles should yield to pedestrians in crosswalks in store parking lots and roadways. However, that doesn’t mean pedestrians can just walk into a crosswalk without looking and be damned with the unsuspecting driver who must jam on the brakes to avoid hitting them!
Use some common sense folks
Methuen COVID-19 funds
I know what Methuen can do with the money. Very simple. Give a credit to all tax-paying Methuen residents. We would love to receive a credit balance bill.
Where is all the money coming from?
A principal, four assistant principals, three Haverhill police officers and now the Haverhill schools are hiring high-priced mentors and consultants to train the administrators at the high school? So the school can get back into control?
Mayor what is going on? I think parents should be informed as to why the chaos exists with so many administrators and others there.
Troopers, get the vaccine
So Massachusetts state troopers are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine? They are all too young to remember, but during the polio epidemic in the 1950s my Dad, a Massachusetts cop, had to transport polio patients to Boston hospital with just a mask. He would have taken a polio vaccination in a heartbeat.
Where is the state troopers’ logic?
A Halloween debate!
I think the Haverhill mayoral debate should be changed from Oct. 13 to Oct. 31 so all the skeletons can come out.
O’Neil a picture of courage
It was nice to see the outpouring of support for City Council candidate Dee O’Neil. She continues to share her recovery to assist others in encouraging them as an example that anyone can make a positive change and personally overcome all types of struggles.
O’Neil embodies personal courage.
Thanks troopers, vax or no vax
In response to the comment claiming that unvaccinated state police are insubordinate, disloyal, dishonorable and unpatriotic, well that could not be farther from the truth. When these courageous men and women go to work each day never knowing if they will return to their home and family, I would say they are the opposite. Actually, they are honorable, loyal and very patriotic, making our lives safe,
Just a question: If you were in a horrific car accident and the first on the scene were the state police, would you refuse their help in saving your life if they happened to be unvaccinated? I don’t think so.
Be grateful they show the courage to protect and serve.
Who is in charge of holidays?
Martin Luther King Day did not replace a holiday, it was added. Why then does this interim (Lawrence) mayor replace Columbus Day?