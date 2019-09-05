Different standard
The person who wonders if they’re being petty by not liking to look at Sen. Elizabeth Warren and wishing she’d wear something different, is indeed being petty. I had not noticed her outfits. Would the contributor have this wonderment if Warren were male? Why are women held to a different standard? And shouldn’t what comes out of her mouth make more of an impact than what comes out of her closet?
Many blunders
Watching the Haverhill School Committee meeting the other night, with angry parents complaining about the bus problems, was interesting. Everyone agreed it was unacceptable and vowed to work to make it better. However, one has to wonder about a committee that so divisively answers questions. Members to the left of the mayor asked legitimate questions and held the superintendent accountable, while the other side only wanted to praise her for working so hard. The superintendent has made many blunders, and this was not the time to applaud anything.
Perry’s plan?
Someone said Jennifer Kannan has no plan, but what is Neil Perry’s plan? How will he deal with the police issue? Where was he when this was being discussed by the City Council? His supporters are those of two former mayors; will he promise to not appoint members of past administration who helped to get Methuen into this mess?
Two choices
I have come to the conclusion that Methuen voters have two choices in the upcoming mayoral election. One path is going with the same team that led Methuen into scandal and mismanagement. City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan refuses to even answer a question about being subpoenaed by federal agents investigating the police contract scandal. She is part of the same old cabal. The other choice is to go with someone who has not been a part of past scandals, will breathe new life into our city government, and will get on with delivering services. Methuen deserves a fresh start free of past scandals.
Differences
Here’s the difference between Jennifer Kannan, Neil Perry and Dan Shibilia in the race for mayor of Methuen. Kannan has been involved in, and is partially responsible for, the mess that Methuen is in. Perry and Shibilia are not. Substandard performance is no longer acceptable in Methuen.
Party of crime
It's official, Democrats have become the party of crime. When Democratic district attorneys are not busy fighting to get judges to obstruct justice and grant clemency to felons, they’re working to do the same for Antifa thugs, imported from other states to attack our cops. Meanwhile Democratic attorneys general are working hard to protect sanctuary cities and to release American-born felons back onto our streets, while Democrat senators running for president are leading voices in the campaign to smear American police as racist murderers. This party has lost its way.
Comey’s conduct
Here we go again. After the report from the Justice Department inspector general on former FBI Director James Comey's conduct during the Russia probe, we see all sorts of malfeasance and what would be considered illegal activity were it perpetrated by a mere citizen. But for Comey, a fellow member of the party of government alongside Hillary Clinton, Lois Lerner, Maxine Watters and Sen. Bernie Sanders, the report categorizes the crimes then concludes there will be no charges. Imagine if us lowly plebs got as much leeway as the bureaucratic ruling elites who line their pockets with our tax dollars. What a country that would be.