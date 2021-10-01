Test center
I find it troubling and ridiculous that Haverhill’s schools do not have a COVID-19 testing facility. Meanwhile, our superintendent and principals drive nice cars. How many thousands of staff and students are there? There are enough to have a testing center.
Drug-use zones
Now Democrats in Massachusetts and elsewhere are exploring “safe injection sites,” which translates to mean legalized drug-use zones. How about changing their open-border policies that are flooding our country with opioids and their COVID-19 mandates that are driving people in blue states into states of mental distress? Both of those are inflaming the opioid crisis.
Parking complaints
Nice comment about the illegal parking. There’s never any vehicle parking in front of my home on Pilling Street in Haverhill with Massachusetts plates.
Teachers union
In the wake of cascading failures in Washington, D.C., not a single person has been fired nor asked to resign. The alleged leader of our government, President Joe Biden, spends most of his days in a room somewhere ducking the press and seldom having public appearances after nap time. Our federal government has officially become a teachers union, and as a result our country is falling apart right before our eyes, just like our failing public school systems have.
Keep it local
I really look forward to reading Sound Off. However, lately all the submissions mention right- and left-wing politics. I scan right past them. Bring back the olden days when we complained about neighbors, trash, panhandlers and our Local politicians. I could listen to CNN for these political complaints.
Liberty for all
After watching anti-vaccine protests in New Hampshire, I was struck by how little the debate has changed over the centuries. In 1905, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Massachusetts pastor who did not want to take a smallpox vaccine, Justice John Marshall Harlan explained that the Constitution did not allow Americans always to behave however they chose. “Real liberty for all could not exist,” Harlan wrote in his majority opinion, if people could act “regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”
Debt blame
In response to “Not creditworthy,” our national debt is a huge problem. That said, 6 of the top 10 presidential debt accumulators were Republicans. It’s tough to blame the Democrats, especially given the exorbitant corporate welfare doled out by the GOP.
Reason to vote
Here’s a public service announcement and reminder to Lawrence voters: Just because William “Willy” Lantigua isn’t on the ballot doesn’t mean you can stay home. His right-hand man, Brian DePena, is still on the ballot.
Basic facts
The contributor of “Not complicated” seems to not understand that New Hampshire has a population one-sixth that of Massachusetts. Neglecting basic facts seems to be a requirement for residency, yet they frequently complain that Massachusetts won’t go out of its way to subsidize their failed government.
COVID-19 promotion
The one good thing about “vaccine hesitaters” losing their jobs is that people are moving up the seniority ladder and, in some cases, getting promoted.