Next generation
I was at a graduation party over the weekend, talking with some of the young people, when I expressed my surprise that their generation would so passively go along with being told to wear masks and hide in their homes by politicians who’ve been in office since their parents were children. Time for those young people to take hold of this country and start making America in their own image.
No challengers
It pains me to see only one challenger in all the Methuen City Council races. This council’s performance has been lackluster, at best. I thought there would have been many challengers looking to knock off one of these long-winded incumbents.
Not promising
President Joe Biden can't even handle the southern border. I’m sure he wishes it would just go away; that's his policy. So how is he supposed to handle world affairs?
What’s divisive?
The GOP says it wants to “prohibit the teaching of divisive concepts” in schools (from a bill introduced in the Rhode Island Legislature), but the real agenda is to accelerate the culture war, spark racial division and delegitimize the movements springing up around racial justice. Who defines “divisive” anyway?
Planting flowers
In Groveland, it’s really nice to see a storefront with flowers donated to help it look good. What a nice job Pentucket Paving and Landscaping did to help. Thanks to them for their time and helping our storefronts.
Two extremes
If a person stood with his right foot on a hot stove and his left foot on a block of ice, today’s leadership would tell us this person is quite comfortable.
New establishment
Hear, hear to the Sound Off contributor of “Becoming the man.” Truer words were never written. The American left 50 years ago fought against the strong arm of the establishment. Now it’s turned into everything it once despised. It controls academia, media, high tech, Hollywood and the largest cities. Add to that canceling voices that disagree. The left has indeed turned into the establishment.
Legal update
I agree with the people wondering about the outcomes of the lawsuits in Methuen. There are allegations against former mayors and police. The citizens don’t have any answers. We deserve to know what happened.
Biden overseas
European leaders are cheering and nosing each other out of the way to meet with President Joe Biden at the G7 summit like a bunch of pigs fighting to get to the trough. Meanwhile, Biden is using his appearances overseas to slam other Americans in front of the world like a petty politician, while his policies at home create domestic crises in immigration, the economy and health care. Anyone feeling built back better yet?
Revved up
The GOP’s main appeal is creating outrage. Nothing feels better than getting good and mad about something. Its current obsession, something called “critical race theory,” is just another in a long list of examples. It isn’t actually what they describe, but who cares? It’s more fun to get mad than to think.
Smell of mulch
On a beautiful late spring morning, with the car windows down, I approached White’s Corner in Haverhill and all I could smell was horse crap. I’m guessing it was the “mulch.”
Cash prizes
I understand and agree with Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to have a “vax lottery.” However, isn’t that rewarding bad behavior? The next time there’s a pandemic, will there be more selfish people who will wait until there is a prize for doing the right thing?