Call ICE
The Mount Washington neighborhood in Haverhill has received millions of dollars in grants and aid over the past few years, and yet gang violence is getting worse. The solution, say police officers, is hiring more cops. The solution, say community organizers, is more money. On and on it goes, with liberals throwing money at this issue while refusing to acknowledge that a sanctuary city policy is helping to create these gangs in the first place. Invite U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to Haverhill and see how quickly it gets resolved.
Baseless
So, for those keeping score, here’s where we are on this phony impeachment nonsense: We’ve gone from “President Trump threatened to withhold aid unless Ukraine manufactured dirt on Biden," which is what Rep. Adam Schiff said the transcript was, to "Trump never withheld the aid, and Ukraine never opened a new investigation." But, by all means, Democrats should impeach Trump for something no part of which ever happened. No quid, no pro, no quo. Nothing.
Recycling fairies
My neighbors continue to insist on putting out their recycle bucket without a cover — even on windy days like today. And, as usual, their recycling is now all over the street. I'm hoping this time they’ll clean up the mess themselves and not wait for someone else to do it, like they usually do. They know what was in the bucket, so they can’t pretend they didn’t know that it was theirs. There are no "recycle fairies" to take care of it. Also, when they put empty soda cans in the bucket, they should remove the straws. Those cannot be recycled.
Come clean
Mayor James Fiorentini has a proven history of not telling the truth about deal-making regarding pot. Remember when he teamed up with then-lobbyist James Jaguga to dupe Haverhill city councilors regarding an application to the state to bring medical marijuana distributor Healthy Pharms to the city? Now he won't reveal if the city is being subpoenaed by federal officials about pot shop agreements. Why not? If he didn't do anything wrong, what is he hiding?
Bureaucratic coup
As a public service, here’s an honest summation of all the testimony we will see this week from Democratic "witnesses”: "I am a lifelong Democrat, I have worked for the federal government my entire career, and I can't stand President Trump. I am more than happy to help you remove him through bureaucratic coup."
Medicare plans
Medicare customers with a drug plan should check their annual “notice of changes” to make sure they’ve not been switched to a different, higher priced plan. If so, they only have until Dec. 7 to change to a different plan.
Political experience
Oh no, those foolish voters in Methuen turned their backs on "political experience.” They will rue the day. Maybe they did so because "political experience" translates to entrenched corruption, skyrocketing debt, dysfunctional government and suddenly flush-with-taxpayer-cash, ruling-class elites — just like in Washington D.C.
Opaque
Yesterday I saw a video clip where President Trump claimed he was the most transparent president in history. Now, I ask you, if Trump is so transparent, why does he not release his tax returns? Why did he destroy notes of a meeting he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin? He says he has nothing to hide. Then, why not answer questions from special counsel Robert Mueller in person? If the phone call to the president of Ukraine was so perfect, why does Trump forbid people involved in the call to testify before Congress? Why did Trump put the record of the call on a secret server?