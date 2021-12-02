The value of life
It is hard to understand why those who oppose abortion, the killing of the unborn, also oppose controlling access to guns for the killing of the living. I suggest getting your priorities in line.
United they stand
Good to see the New Hampshire congressional delegation (Anne Kuster, Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas and Jeanne Shaheen) so united, united in calls for more hyper-inflationary wasteful government spending in the Green New Deal, and united in defending the ability to kill babies as easily as possible. These people do not represent New Hampshire and need to be replaced.
Seek out the truth
The seriousness of COVID-19 should be reported on, not underestimated or dismissed as a “scare tactic” or “hype.” It is those who feel they know more about viruses than the scientific experts who present the real problem. We must continue to educate ourselves and utilize the media reporting wisely.
Fund the police
Maybe if the police weren’t defunded and were properly staffed they wouldn’t be so exhausted and falling asleep. I know officers that are being mandated for double shifts three to four times a week. It’s not safe. Liberals are the ones that need to wake up and allocate money for more officers!
The trouble with masking children
We need an off-ramp for child masking, or this is going to go on forever. Masks inhibit language acquisition and social skills. They’re wildly uncomfortable for eight hours a day. Kids don’t wear them right, so low in school transmission is not a result of masking. Leave kids alone!
Another act of vandalism
The Hannah Dustin statue has been vandalized again. Makes you wonder what possibilities were missed while the Haverhill City Council and Historical Commission and Indigenous Heritage Commission listened to themselves talk. The mayor has also failed to do anything more than bury his head in the sand.
Make Basiliere veterans director
Haverhill needs an acting director of veterans services. Ralph Basiliere is the best choice.
How do I get one?
Can anyone tell me how the famous restoration of the Haverhill Christmas Bell by public funds and at a public voc-tech school is now and has been in the private collection and backyard of a Haverhill citizen. How can I order one for my private collection free of charge?
The real problem
Let’s be clear in our reporting: Global markets are not tanking on COVID fears any longer, they are tanking on fears of government reactions to COVID news, such as the interim governor of New York declaring a state of emergency statewide on news that a new strain had emerged halfway around the globe. That’s not governing, that’s fear mongering for political control and is horrible for our economy and our quality of living.
Police take notice
When are the Haverhill police going to deal with all the out-of-state plates in Haverhill? They just keep on driving by them and we are paying higher excise, property and higher insurance rates because of them! When?