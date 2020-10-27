Biden's laptop
I haven't seen a bogus, election-year smear story like the Hunter Biden laptop piece since that made-up story about John Edwards' alleged affair back in 2004. Good thing the media squashed that one; hopefully they can continue suppressing this one.
Truth or fiction
One must wonder if claims in the newspaper this past week of Democratic women being harassed are real. That's the cost of the Bubba Wallaces, Jussie Smolletts, Hillary Clintons and Christine Blasey Fords: Every false, politically motivated claim aimed at silencing opponents only serves to cheapen the claims of people actually being harassed. That's why so many Americans are offended by the practice.
Legal strategy
Chief Joseph Solomon taught his part-time officers well. Just like him, their answer is to file a lawsuit. Part time officer Matthew Despins sued, and now part-time officer Sean Fountain is looking for a massive payout as well. The ringleader should be held accountable.
Bar for success
So the early modeling said if we did nothing, 2 million Americans would die. President Donald Trump and our state and local governments, and our private sector, did not do nothing and only 10% of the projected number of Americans died. That means 90% of people who were not expected to have lived through COVID-19 have done so. So where is the bar set for success if that is not it? Is Joe Biden saying he would have singlehandedly reduced that number to zero?
No accomplishment
Congratulations on your endorsement of Joe Biden. If this career politician (47 years feeding at the public trough with no accomplishments) is elected, Sen. Kamala Harris will be president in six months or less. Anyone who's been paying attention should be trying to remove her from public office.
Police action
Did you know the entire police force in Camden, New Jersey, was laid off in order to get out of an outrageous union contract? Maybe Methuen should take note. There will be no more out-of-control unions or ridiculous contracts. All of the good cops will be rehired at an acceptable fair wage, and the city and its citizens will be back in control.
Out of control
Is it possible that President Donald Trump believes the stuff he's been saying? We're counting more than 80,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 (more than ever before) and he says repeatedly, "We're turning the corner." This is some kind of alternative reality. His chief of staff just said, "We are not going to control the pandemic."
Not covering
Does anyone else feel like they are living in a Communist country with all the media censorship? Most media organizations are not even mentioning Joe Biden's connections to Ukraine and are lying about his involvement with his son Hunter.
Violence predicted
People are already openly talking about riots next week when President Donald Trump is reelected. If I lived in an American city, I'd be choosing my next mayor wisely. Do you want to live in a city with autonomous zones, or do you want to live in one with law and order? Vote accordingly.
Inaccurate count
The report of "hundreds" of supporters at President Donald Trump's rally last Sunday is false. I arrived around 7 a.m. to a long line of supporters. The general seating area was packed, and there was standing room for over 4,000. There was another overflow standing area for more than 10,000.
Street damage
I just watched crews in Lawrence remove speed bumps from Market Street and saw the damage they caused to a brand new street. Is that really worth it?
No solidarity
I'm surprised to see so many newspapers, including The Eagle-Tribune, endorsing Joe Biden when his allies in the social and cable news media have so actively suppressed other newspapers for nothing more than reporting news he would rather not see reported. This would be akin to when the Obama administration was suppressing Fox News and the rest of the press pool not caring. But, to their credit, when Obama did suppress Fox News, the rest of the press poll showed solidarity unlike these newspapers today. It seems like a further erosion of our First Amendment.