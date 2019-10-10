Sole purpose
In my daily travels, my conversations with people invariably turn to politics, especially the intended impeachment of President Trump. I am amazed to learn how many citizens do not know this is not a new topic that just started this year. I've explained that it's been the only issue that became important the moment Trump won the 2016 election. President Obama, commander in chief of the “deep state,” and his partner, Hillary Clinton, ordered their party from that moment to focus only on removing Trump from office by all means. This is their one and only activity.
Resolution
I will never again vote for any Democrat. They are an embarrassment to our city, state and federal government.
Optics
A couple of days ago I drove by the North End fire station and saw firefighters chipping golf balls. With all the discussion in The Eagle-Tribune recently on how they spend their time while on duty, you'd think someone in Methuen government would be concerned about optics. Then I realized, Methuen public officials don't care what the public thinks. Whether it's Rep. Linda Dean Campbell voting herself a 40% pay raise, city councilors approving insane contracts for family members, or firefighters collecting a paycheck for sunning themselves and chipping golf balls, they’ll do whatever they want. And why wouldn't they? The public keeps voting for the people who allow this.
Slow project
It’s great that the Haverhill mayor is paving a record number of streets. However, I don’t understand why it takes so long. They’ve been working on Route 97 near the Grill Next Door forever. The other day I waited in traffic for 14 minutes for my lane to get by. It’s ridiculous.
Chinese crackdowns
I’m glad to see the money-first NBA being called out for appeasing China during a time of horrific communist crackdown, but what about Hollywood? China is one of the largest backers of Hollywood studios and a top-coveted market for schlock such as the Tranformers movies and the rest of the commuter generated-splashed ilk. China doesn't tolerate homosexuality, religion, freedom of speech or any basic liberties, yet America's entertainment industry slams Republicans as bigots out of one side of its mouth while playing apologist to China from the other. The same NBA players apologizing to China today will refuse to visit the Trump White House next summer.
Now and later
Democrats’ only agenda is: Impeach now, get the facts later. Remember House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying a few years ago, “We have to pass this bill now, so we can find out what it means later.” This is the Democrats’ philosophy beyond any doubt.
New wave
Methuen City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan represents the miscues of the past. The city of Methuen has had it. Neil Perry is here for integrity and accountability.
True friends
Is the Sound Off contributor of “Favors returned” serious? Jennifer Kannan has true friends who ask nothing of her in return, now or after she wins the election. On the other hand, Neil Perry will owe big-time to former mayors Stephen Zanni and Sharon Pollard, as they work 24/7 secretly to push him into a job he knows nothing about. They do it so they can reign once more, taking care of all their puppets. Methuen residents are fed up with deceit and hatefulness.