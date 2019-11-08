Housing choice
The housing offered by the Haverhill Housing Authority is joke. I’ve been on the list for over 15 years. I am 63 and disabled. The only offer I received was about three years ago, for a third-floor walk-up apartment. They wanted me to carry furniture up three flights of stairs. I contacted the mayor, and his reply when I asked about single, senior, disabled housing was, “I’m trying.” I have since sent him several emails and gotten no reply.
Trump’s fines
A court forces President Trump to pay $2 million in damages after admitting to illegally using the Trump Foundation to help him intervene in the 2016 presidential election and further his own political interests. No one is above the law. How is he still president?
Their due
It’s amazing and disgusting how few employers give veterans our holiday, Veterans Day, off with pay. Many veterans work the day, as I have countless times over the years. We’re told it’s not a statutory day off, but you can burn a personal day if you'd like. Smart employers would mandate a paid day off so that veterans have the one day a year set aside to honor our sacrifice (and those of our families). This would earn the appreciation of their employees and the respect of their customers. And at what cost? Fewer than 1% of us served in the military, fewer than that became veterans, and even fewer work at your company. How much does it cost to give those few a Monday off in November with pay?
Reform schools
Maybe we should reopen the reform schools that Gov. Michael Dukakis closed, to have a place to send these punks when they’re caught hijacking cars, etc.
Get me rewrite
Let me help The Associated Press with last their top story: "Michael Bloomberg is entering the race for president, and he is not an establishment-approved technocrat like Hillary Clinton, therefore he is a Russian asset." You're welcome.
Name names
I read about the police officer being assaulted in Plaistow. There were five juveniles involved. If they are old enough to do such despicable things, they are old enough to have their names released and published. This is also why the gangs use juveniles — so that they’ll get lighter sentences. Release and publish their names. Change the rule.
Deja vu
Haverhill’s election results were “deja vu all over again.” If we keep doing what we're doing, we'll keep getting what we're getting. We cannot over-build, over populate and over “pot”-ulate, and think that Haverhill will rise victorious. The bill will come due.
Trump’s counsel
The facts about President Trump’s lawyers never seem to get mentioned by the "fake media.” Many years ago, Roy Cohn was his lawyer. Cohn was the also the fixer and a mouthpiece for several New York mafia figures. He was also the lawyer for Sen. Joe McCarthy, whose Senate hearings were a dark part of American history, as he falsely accused people of being communists without proof. (Sound familiar?) Cohn was eventually disbarred. Recently Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was sent to jail for lying to Congress and campaign finance violations. His current personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has even more recently gotten very quiet. Could this be because of something he did in the Ukraine scandal? Trump always picks the "very best people.”