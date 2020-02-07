Primary leaning
I am a true independent New Hampshire voter, and my vote is still undecided for the Democratic primary next week (and undecided in the general election, no matter who runs against President Trump). But, given his strong stance on congressional term limits and his lack of wild-eyed lunacy, I am getting very close to joining the Yang Gang on Tuesday at my polling place.
Two contracts
The emails between the Methuen police union head and the union lawyer that the contract signed by the City Council was different that the one agreed to by the parties certainly lends credence to the idea there were two contracts — as claimed by former City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan.
Trump merchandise
It isn't enough that River Street is an embarrassment to Haverhill. This poverty stricken area with sidewalks breaking up and awash in litter now has a business devoted to President Trump called “Trump Gear.” His greatest following is among those least likely to reap the benefits of his policies, unless you count as benefits repetitive, minimum-wage jobs. Americans who like him deserve him, as he makes a mockery of truth and justice.
She not he
In a section titled “Prohibitions,” Methuen’s City Charter says no School Committee member is “eligible for appointment to any compensated city office … until one year after the term for which he was elected has expired.” It clearly states “he.” Therefore, Ms. Jana DiNatale is eligible as Mayor Perry’s new chief of staff.
Love for Bryant
Members of the military volunteer knowing the risks they take on behalf of a grateful nation, in return for a government check and training. Kobe Bryant was a shining example of the success story that Americans crave — talented, committed, focused and rich in a way that allowed him to give back to the community many times over. Where do you think the TV coverage and outpouring of love are going to go?
Sex and noise
The Super Bowl was a great game to watch. Both teams were simply awesome. The halftime show was not. It was a display of sexual moves and loud noise. With that and the endless ridiculous ads, only the game was worth it. The NFL needs to stop these sexual dances and bring back marching bands. Give the young people the thrill of being in the Super Bowl instead of these so-called “stars.”
Bigger fees
I just received my water and sewage bill from the town of Salem. I noticed the administration fee for each charge has gone up. Also, I don’t understand why there has to be a fee. Those who administer the statements are already paid through our real estate taxes. It sounds like double-dipping.
Shameful act
On a list of classless acts, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken the cake. She is third in line of succession to head this great country, and she has the temerity to mock its leader by tearing up a copy of his presentation in front of that nation. She has earned, and deserves, our contempt.
Ripped speech
Hooray to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up her copy of the State of the Union speech. It was the most partisan, distorted, self-serving State of the Union I have ever had the unfortunate pleasure of watching. In a way, though, I had to pity President Trump for having to take his predecessor down multiple times as the only way to build himself up.