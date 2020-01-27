What’s to improve?
Tom Steyer claims he is going to improve the economy. My stocks are soaring, and the unemployment rate hasn’t been this low in years. Really? Go get your shine box.
The Trump factory
What a wonderful letter by Neil Lynch about Fred Doucette. I personally find Doucette's letters distasteful as they perpetuate lies and propaganda straight out of President Trump’s factory. Lynch is correct: We accept a president who swears openly, is misogynistic in remarks about women we brush off as “locker room talk,” cheats openly on wives, disparages science, avoids reading and turns us against the very people who stand as a bulwark to Democracy — a free press. Defeat Trump and his minions, like Doucette, at the ballot box.
Target of anger
I disagree with Rep. Fred Doucette about the anger against President Trump. He is a draft-dodger and a coward, and Americans drew the line when he disrespected Sen. John McCain twice. It was unacceptable. Trump is a disgrace to the military. Doucette should be angry at Trump.
Endorsement curse
In February 2016, Rep. Christopher Collins, from upstate New York, was the first member of Congress to endorse Donald Trump for president. He was just sentenced to over two years in prison after pleading guilty to insider trading and lying to the FBI. Also in February 2016, Duncan Hunter, of California, became the second member of Congress to endorse Trump for president. Last December he pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate campaign finance laws. He is awaiting sentencing, which could be up to five years in prison.
Parking indifference
I agree with the contributor of “Flouting the law” about the winter parking ban. There are three dead-end streets on lower Prospect Hill where there is no parking on either side of the street during the snow ban. Cars still park there — even though the houses have driveways. If a fire truck has to come on a normal day, it has to go backwards when leaving because the streets are so narrow. This is a safety issue. Years ago these cars were towed. Now they don’t even get a ticket.
Wrong road
Gov. Charlie Baker is proposing a net-zero carbon emission goal by 2050. According to The Eagle-Tribune, they don’t know what it will cost or if it will really make a difference. The newspaper then ends it’s editorial by saying we’re on the right road and going in the right direction. Does anyone else think this is the “wrong road” and the “wrong direction”?
Others died
I understand the coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death. He certainly was a star. But he wasn’t the only one who died in that helicopter crash. The pilot, a college baseball coach and his wife and daughter, and Bryant’s daughter also died. Let’s not forget to mention the others suffering from this horrible tragedy.
Mixed ticket
There are plenty of level-headed Republicans on the national stage who make President Trump look like a petulant teenager — including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Charlie Baker. Millions more Republicans will not vote for Trump and will switch to Joe Biden. I'd welcome any combination of a Republican and Democratic ticket. If the evangelical Christians would step out of the way, we could unify this country that Trump has torn apart. We can't have people running the country who denigrate half the population the way his people do.
Out of touch
Good luck to the Democratic primary voters. These candidates are so out of touch with the American people, it’s laughable. Trump can look forward to a Democratic Party candidate for 2020 with no direction, no message and no future.