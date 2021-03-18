Verbal reminder
The stores with signs and arrows for the proper flow of customers to prevent spread of the coronavirus should either make announcements every so often to remind people or just tear up the arrows.
Offensive
So now a 1949 musical, "South Pacific," is offensive at a high school in New Jersey. But the twerking and gyrating with half-nude, disgusting displays at the Grammys is OK?
Needless problems
The river boat controversy is not worth the problems it is causing or the abuse of city volunteers. One commission member was targeted is a well-educated, responsible person who teaches classes on boating and licensing. We do not need the problems this is causing.
Personal space
Even prior to COVID-19, in my 65 years on this planet, no stranger came into my personal space and started breathing on me. People who ware that concerned should do themselves a favor and stay home.
Flying mask-less
Spirit Airlines kicks a 4-year-old with boy autism off a flight for not wearing a mask, but former Sen. John Kerry can do as he pleases without incident. It's absolutely a joke.
Whistleblower
Former Sen. John Kerry was photographed mask-less, reading a book on an American Airlines flight. Ask yourself who is in more trouble, Kerry or the person who exposed this? If you said Kerry, you haven't been paying attention.
New blood
This country has always had a split personality. Many of us believe we have been, and are, a global refuge of freedom. Others want a racially homogenous enclave. History proves that we thrive on the incorporation of new blood and new ideas. It’s noisy, but it works.
Border crisis
Why is the Biden administration covering up information about conditions at the southern border? They aren't allowing media access to facilities where children are being held. I can't imagine what would've happened if the last president closed off those buildings to the media. Even members of Congress went down there to review the situations, and they were not allowed access. This government uses the old "nothing to see here" approach, while 565 kids arrive at the border each day. The crisis there is growing.
Wrong way
Signs on the floors at stores are useless. I heard a supermarket employee recently tell someone that they were going the wrong way. That person carried on and went up each aisle the wrong way.
Placing blame
I'm sure President Donald Trump is to blame for the biggest border surge in over 20 years.
Retraction
The Washington Post just published a correction that amounts to a huge retraction of its “scoop” last year about former President Donald Trump telling a Georgia election investigator to “find the fraud” in the state’s voting so she could be “a national hero.” An audio file of the conversation proves he used no such words. He instead urged her to conduct a thorough investigation out of concern that “something bad happened.” He said she was doing the “most important job in the country right now.” He made no threats, no assertion of certain fraud, no suggestion that she rig a recount or anything else nefarious.
Lopsided
In the summer of 2019, President Joe Biden made this statement: "We could afford to take, in a heartbeat, another two million people." I would like to know whose money will pay for them? Certainly not his. Second, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Republicans don't realize the cost of bringing kids back to school. So, according to this lopsided thinking, we can afford to take care of 2 million immigrants but we cannot afford to put children back in school?