Fawning coverage
As I read the report in Friday's newspaper about the debate between Corky Messner and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a few questions came to mind: Why does a Merrimack Valley newspaper serving Southern New Hampshire need to rely upon The Associated Press to cover this? Why would it still print that account when the AP fawningly described Shaheen as "the first woman in U.S. history to serve as both governor and U.S. Senator," as if it had anything to do with this race? She is a creature of Washington, D.C., who has gotten rich during decades in office and whose family businesses just took $3 million from COVID-19 relief money.
Who's first
President Donald Trump, in an effort to bring back senior voters that polls suggest he is losing, again misinformed the American people. He states seniors would be first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, the first to receive the vaccine will be frontline medical providers and first-responders. He has again spread more misinformation in order to get reelected.
Cheering deficits
Now that our stock markets are not only unconcerned about growing national deficits but actually cheer for them, we should stop using them as a barometer of economic health.
Doggie toilet
The dog walkers in West Methuen should stop allowing their dogs to urinate and defecate on our lawns, please. Their ignorance creates a magnet for all other dogs to mark their territory as well. We work hard to keep our lawns nice. You don’t live in our neighborhood, and we’d appreciate if you stopped using it as a public toilet.
Energy independence
Hear, hear to the letter detailing how President Donald Trump kept many of his promises. It was detailed and insightful -- and without the typical name calling you get from many letter writers on the left. In addition to the writer’s list, keep in mind how important it is that on Trump’s watch we became energy independent. Not all that long ago we paid $4 per gallon or more for gasoline and home heating fuel. Along with the tax cut, my household is saving $4,000 a year -- and I am a retiree. Everyone needs to get past the personality, let go of the hatred, and look at what Trump has done.
Lingering trash
If I was looking for a house to buy, I would not look in Methuen. Trash in East Methuen is disgusting. The same large bag of trash has been sitting on the Merrimack bridge for two years. When I called the Department of Public Works, I was told it was the state's responsibility.
Integrity matters
When it comes to politics and relationships, remember what your parents taught you: integrity matters.
Arbitrator
Methuen should hire a professional arbitrator to work on its behalf in the matter of the 2007 police union contract. The folks in the town are not equipped or trained to broker a deal for us. Spend some money for Methuen for a change.
Which opponent?
Is President Donald Trump running against Hillary Clinton, Anthony Fauci or Hunter Biden? Or is he running against Joe Biden? I’m confused.
Real whopper
I read the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, the one in which a computer repairman claims he found a suspicious laptop. Then he told an unidentified friend, who turned it over to the FBI. We're told President Donald Trump likes Big Macs, but this story suggests he also enjoys a Whopper.
Not useful
Thanks to Mayor Neil Perry for wasting my tax dollars once again. The city is hiring a COVID-19 cop? Please use my tax dollars to do something useful, like improving our roads and picking up the litter on sidewalks.
Hidden away
If the best thing your candidate can do is hide in his basement and not campaign, then you don't have the best candidate you could have chosen. Two weeks until the election, and President Donald Trump is holding multiple rallies daily. Joe Biden's first public appearance of the week, meanwhile, is scheduled for Thursday, nine days before the election. Democratic candidates, like Democratic ideas, work best when hidden from voters. They don't fare so well in the light of day.