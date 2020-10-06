Branded barricades
Why do all the barricade covers for the restaurant outdoor seating in Haverhill have the mayor's name on them? Did he pay for them himself? If they are city property, they should not bear his name. Once he's gone, they'll have to be replaced for no reason.
Fueling the fire
President Donald Trump refused to denounce white supremacy during the debate and instead encouraged them, telling the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by." He's fueling the fire and dividing the people. What a disgrace.
Made-up opponent
If Democrats thought they could beat President Donald Trump squarely with their ideas and Joe Biden, they'd run a political campaign of ideas. Instead they're trying to run against an evil, white supremacist, Russian mad scientist who unleashed a pandemic from his Mar-a-Lago laboratory that exists only in their agitated, unhappy minds. It won't work.
Real fears
I voted via absentee ballot this year and dropped it off in person at my town hall. Even though I checked "fears from COVID-19" for a reason to vote absentee, it was really a fear of local Democrats gumming up the elections to leave voters standing in school parking lots for eight hours just to vote. So Democrats have their specious definition of "COVID-19 related," and we independents have ours.
Help themselves
How concerned is the NFL, really, about COVID-19? I watched a young woman squirting water into a player's mouth on the sidelines. In the age of COVID-19, isn't it about time they do it themselves?
Medical solutions
Don't let the Democratic media's victim-shaming fool you: Masks won't stop COVID-19, presidents won't stop COVID-19, unelected bureaucrats crushing small businesses and creating economic depressions won't stop COVID-19. Only medical solutions, which the president's Operation Warp Speed has delivered and just speeded his own recovery, will mitigate COVID-19. The rest of us need to emulate the president and live our lives as normally and safely as we can to keep America and its small business owners alive. We may catch COVID-19 in the process, but the alternative offered by Democrats is far worse than the disease.
Both sides now
It's apparent how desperate The Eagle-Tribune is regarding the upcoming election given the one-sided Sound Off comments. The bias is glaring and getting old. How about trying something new, like posting an equal number of comments from both sides?
No regard
A true mark of President Donald Trump's character is that he held a drive-by rally, at taxpayer expense, outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center while he was sick, thus demonstrating that he has no regard for the health or safety of his own staff or followers. And, I see in the picture in The Eagle-Tribune that his supporters along the road still aren't wearing masks or social distancing, either.
Ad hominem
One thing I have learned about debates: When one of the debaters starts using personal insults, i.e. ad hominem attacks, it means they know they have lost on the issues. President Donald Trump's performance last week was a perfect example.
Interruptions
President Donald Trump's apologists tried to draw a false equivalence between the debate behavior of the two men. Trump interrupted Joe Biden 70 times, not the other way around. Wouldn't you have asked him to shut up? I would have used much stronger language.