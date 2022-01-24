Retailers, bring back circulars
Is anyone else annoyed with retailers not printing hard copies of their weekly sale items? I always sat at my table with coffee, reading the paper and perusing these sales. I’m not taking time to boot up my computer and find their websites; not on my phone either. Also irritating is the demise of money-saving coupons.
Crook off the mark
Clive Crook’s column calling Biden divisive is a partisan hit job. It’s Republicans making the culture war. They’re politicizing vaccines, masks, books in schools, and teaching about slavery and racism — then screaming about “cancel culture.” They’re the ones violently disrupting meetings, making death threats, lying about the 2020 election. Meanwhile, Democrats work to advance policies for Americans.
One too few changes
So, the Methuen firefighter who was bypassed for promotion to the rank of captain, in favor of the fire chief friend, has finally, and rightfully so, been promoted to the rank of captain. But, instead of demoting his friend, which is what should have been done, a new captain’s position so he could keep his rank.
Worse than ‘bad’
Let’s remember the events of Jan, 6, 2021, were meant to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power. This is not only “bad,” it’s prohibited by federal law and unconstitutional. There must be consequences. History will remember this event as a forever stain on the fabric of our country. No exaggeration.
Hassan speaks truth
Congratulations to Maggie Hassan for speaking the truth about voting rights on the Senate floor this week before the vote. She does the state of New Hampshire proud and I for one will be voting for her re-election. For no valid reason the governor has made voting more difficult.
Doesn’t add up
So the Democrats say Republicans are restricting voting, but in Biden’s latest press conference he admitted that voter turnout was record-setting in the 2020 presidential election. So if that is true, how are they restricting people from voting?
Realize the impact
Don’t minimize the events of Jan. 6. This was a violent, deadly historic event which violates Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of our Constitution. Know that the purpose of this insurrection was to block the certification of a legally elected president. If this doesn’t deserve the utmost scrutiny what does?
Get it together
If there’s one thing I truly enjoy, it’s reading a letter to the editor that moans about how ‘divided’ America is while being packed from front to back with Democrat lies. You Biden voters need to work on your “we’re all in this together” propaganda.