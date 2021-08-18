Not my problem
Republicans’ panic about something called “critical race theory” is rooted in their wish to continue to believe that racism is always somebody else’s problem — and also to believe that white privilege doesn’t really exist, but don’t take mine away.
Border control
I saw the homeland security secretary on television telling assembled reporters in Texas what a complicated problem immigration is, which in some ways is true, but they were asking him about the border, which is not complicated. As we saw under President Donald Trump, sealing the border and controlling entry points into the country means a manageable amount of immigrants will come here. Throwing the border wide open means the entire third world will crash it. It's not that complicated.
Real and imagined
New York Democrats backed off impeaching outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo, leaving the sexually abusive bully free to run for office in the future. Once again, we see Democrats care more about imaginary sexual misconduct by Republican presidents and conservative justices than they do actual sexual misconduct by Hollywood, Albany, and Washington, D.C., Democrats, which is rampant.
Preoccupied
President Joe Biden is correct: No matter when we left Afghanistan, it was going to be a mess. But perhaps if the American intelligence community wasn't so preoccupied fabricating political narratives to help unseat his predecessor, it would've had a clearer picture for the current president about what to expect from the Taliban. Just another case of Beltway denizens supplanting their real jobs with their political assignments.
Religious exemption
Every organization that imposes a vaccine mandate includes a religious exemption. This is nothing but pandering to right-wing fundamentalists. No religion prohibits vaccines. Even Christian scientists, who eschew most mainstream medical care, support vaccination as their duty to public health. The only exception should be for medical reasons with a note from a real doctor. I'm tired of religion being used as a cudgel to advance a political agenda.
Biden bad
The GOP has no policy platform — just Democrats and President Joe Biden are bad. But Biden isn’t a socialist, a communist or “woke.” He’s a man of principle who is doing what we, the majority, asked him to do. And when something bad happens, he doesn’t make excuses. He’s an adult.
Years of masks
Let's talk realistically about when children will be vaccinated. Recent news indicates January 2022. By the time everyone gets two shots, we're looking at April. Children, some still in diapers, will be masked for two years. The World Health Organization doesn't recommend masking for kids under 5, nor does Europe mask young kids.
Vaccine politics
It's time to stop playing politics with people's lives. COVID-19 is doing what viruses always do: It mutates. It seeks out the weakest — the unvaccinated, children and elderly. The current mutation is hitting children hard. Still, some politicians, such as those in Texas, act as if they know more than doctors.
Broken politics
The messy withdrawal from Afghanistan is just a byproduct of our more broadly broken domestic politics that poisons our foreign policy, and those domestic politics are themselves a byproduct of a legislative branch with no term limits. Lifelong appointees in our Congress have engineered our politics so that they no longer have to have uncomfortable, politically dangerous debates about military entanglements. Instead they drag them out via voice votes, continuing resolutions and slush funds for ”overseas contingency operations" — and these entanglements only end through confused executive fiat. It's the same reason people in their 80s are jamming through spending bills that will plague Americans for at least a century to come with no personal consequences for themselves. Term limits would fix both problems.