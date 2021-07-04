Crime concerns
I’ve supported Mayor James Fiorentini for the entire time he’s been in office, but now I am unsure. I’m worried about crime in Haverhill, and I see little being done. I would like to hear his plans for getting control.
Dangerous left
What will it take for the no left turn from the Dunkin Ward Hill to be mandated? Every morning I have to either dodge cars or watch cars in front of me dodge cars making illegal turns out of the Dunkin parking lot. Do we need a major accident to correct it?
Vax rewards
Gov. Charlie Baker is bribing people to get the vaccine, and you can get big prizes. Meanwhile, I can think of a million other things the money can go toward, such as the crumbling roads and bridges.
Not proud
I was a 75-year proud Republican — but no longer. However, I will not leave the GOP. I’m supporting Liz Cheney for president in 2024.
Talent pool
In 2017, at a town hall at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, then Florida Congressman Ron DeSantis, now the state’s governor, summed up the argument for term limits perfectly. He said “sometimes it’s argued against term limits that we have all this expertise, and then if we don’t do it, no one’s gonna know what’s going on. And, look, there’s some members who have been very knowledgeable that I’ve seen, don’t get me wrong. And this is not a broadside against all of them, but Congress isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire right now. We have 320 million people in this country. We’ve got people that are very talented, and there’s not one person walking the halls of that Congress that is indispensable — not even close.”
Right docs
I am older than 90, and I’ve been a resident of North Andover for over 50 years. I would like to know why people who have primary care doctors could not receive the COVID-19 vaccines from them. Our primary care doctors know our health issues and the medications that we take. I understand the cost would be cheaper for everyone.
Not their job
Constitutionally illiterate media and Democrats again besmirch the U.S. Supreme Court for failing to take up a case or make a ruling that meets their political biases. They should know as well as the rest of us that the judicial branch’s job is not to mop up after lawmakers and the executive, closing gaps left by their partisan wars. And, ironically, it is frequently the members of these other branches who are most derelict in the duties who then decry the action or inaction of the courts. Don't be fooled by them.
Golden parachute
We haven’t heard too much lately about the retired Haverhill police chief’s money grab on the way out of office. Maybe it's time to return to hiring from within and grooming future leaders. We could cut down on costs without offering these ridiculous perks.
Shots fired
Another shooting happens in Haverhill, and the story is placed very nicely on Page 8 of The Eagle-Tribune, where fewer people will see it. When do we take back the city, with law and order for all?
Anonymous leaks
I didn't like anonymous leakers under President Donald Trump, and I don't like them now in Vice President Kamala Harris' office. Only, this time, the rest of the legacy media seems to have joined me in its disdain. They reprinted and rebroadcast unsourced allegations against Trump with gleeful abandon, early and often. I agree with critics, left and right, calling these people cowards. It just goes to show that the swamp of permanent political creatures in Washington, D.C., really run the government, regardless of who the temporary members of the executive branch are.
Pot store check
In answer to the recent contribution about the Haverhill pot shop, the owner never said she wouldn't pay fees assessed by the city. As a matter of fact, she said she would put the money in escrow to be held until she was assessed for the money that the city "claimed" it spent as a result of her business. Politics are as rotten as an oversized check made out to the city — when the money actually goes to the state first.