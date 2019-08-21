RIP, Russ
Russ Conway was the best sports editor and writer for The Eagle-Tribune in my lifetime. Growing up as a "Big Bad Bruins" fan, I looked forward every day to his column, especially during playoff time. He also ran the Good Sport Essay Contest for kids every spring. If you were lucky enough to be one of the 50 winners, you got the chance of a lifetime to meet the greatest hockey player of all time, Bobby Orr. The chicken pot pie dinner at the Lawrence vocational school was icing on the cake. My son was one of the lucky ones to win the last year it was run. Rest in peace, Russ. You were the greatest at your craft.
Fellow citizens
Some politicians want to allow illegal immigrants into the country and pay for their health care, clothing, food and housing. What about the elderly citizens who’ve worked all their lives and are trying to make ends meet on a Social Security payment? What about our homeless here in America? What about our citizens who are deciding whether to buy food or prescription drugs? How about taking care of our citizens first, before taking care of illegal immigrants? Time to vote these politicians out of office who would rather take care of illegal immigrants before their fellow citizens.
Haverhill’s taxes
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini created a “parking tax" when he purchased a vehicle and hired employees whose sole purpose is to ticket as many cars downtown as possible. He created a “meals tax" on all meals purchased in the city. He did these things to create new revenue streams for a failing administration. Promoters of Haverhill's “restaurant week" should lobby the City Council to put a halt to these fees. Why would anyone eat in downtown Haverhill knowing they’re a target to have their wallets picked?
Know your weapons
Please, before you express your opinion, learn some facts: Machine guns are illegal for civilians to buy. Those are reserved for the military only. A fully automatic assault rifle (one trigger pull yields continuous fire) is also illegal for civilians to buy. The only gun we can buy is semi-automatic (one trigger pull fires one round). The look of the firearm is inconsequential. If it "looks like" an assault rifle, it in no way means it is one. I can buy a BB gun that looks like an M4. That BB gun is in no way an M4. Ownership of any illegal firearms is already illegal. It can't be made more illegal.
More pot
I’m so disappointed in the Haverhill City Council. They could have stood up and rejected two pot shops, and there still would have been three to four others in the city. They would never approve six gun shops in Haverhill, and guns are legal on a federal level while marijuana remains illegal. There were all the familiar connections between the council and property owners, lawyers involved in the sale, people working through the same bank, or people who taught at the same schools together. It didn’t come off shady at all — cough, cough.
Ingredients
In response to Michael Veves' letter to the editor, the real recipe for violence is: Unsupportive parents, school fights and bullies, combined with mental illness. Combine that with prescribed medicine that influences your judgement and/or illegal drugs. Next, add a feeling of being wronged by society. Finally, add that "friend" who buys you a firearm (or the shooter steals someone else's firearm), and you have a mass shooter. Studies have shown about 60% of mass shooters had a mental health issue. It's a mental health and drug abuse problem -- not a Trump problem.