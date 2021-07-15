No more excuses
Health care workers are exhausted and no longer have any sympathy for the excuses from people who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. I hope they won’t come to us for care if they’re ill with COVID-19. Our health and that of our families is more important.
History lessons
Republican politicians don’t want your kids to think or even know about embarrassing parts of our history such as slavery, lynchings, broken treaties or any of that — much like Holocaust deniers of Europe. Wouldn’t it be better to acknowledge these things and strive to never let them happen again?
Left-wing fiction
Eighty percent of American voters support voter ID, but elected Democrats oppose it. So the initiative by MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons and other Republicans to require it is dead on arrival in Massachusetts. Of course claims that requiring voter ID is "suppression" or "a poll tax on the poor" is just left-wing fiction. If the people who receive welfare, SNAP or other benefits never show an ID to sign up for those programs or cash their benefits, then voter fraud is just one of many problems in this lost-cause state.
Face the flag
In 2017, NFL owners threatened to cut athletes who kneel during the national anthem. (The American left publicly savaged them into submission.) Now, athletes turning their backs on the American flag are allowed to represent the United States on the international stage. I know there’s a near-even split of Republicans and Democrats in Congress, so why are Republicans so invisible?
Predictable
Who could have predicted the vice president putting money toward bail for rioters, prosecutors and mayors who undermine the police, or city governments taking money from police and removing bail requirements, all leading to more crime? If only there were data available beforehand.
Overcrowding
Now that Haverhill will have another housing development with retail establishments at DiBurro’s function hall, let’s hope the city will improve Boston Road, Oxford Avenue and Willow Avenue, and all of the side streets. This is a nice neighborhood that will now be busy with traffic and overpopulated.
Show ID
Recently I renewed my library card. I had to show my driver's license. Did I throw a hissy fit or question why I had to do that? No. I just followed the rule. It was very simple.
Disarming
Don't people realize yet that more and stricter gun laws will not stop the violence? Disarmament talks were happening while I was in high school. My very wise U.S. history teacher was convinced that if a country or individual wanted to hurt you, they would find a way. Violence, mayhem and murder existed long before firearms were invented. We just didn’t have the media we do today to instantly let the whole world know.
Party loyalists
So let me get this straight: A group of Democratic state legislators in Texas, whose job is to represent the people of Texas, were flown to Washington, D.C., by the federal Democratic politicians in order to lobby Congress to seize their constitutionally enumerated powers over their state's elections. Those legislators should be removed from office for dereliction of duty in putting their party above their constituents.
Vaccine liability
The president wants reluctant people to get COVID-19 shots for the good of the country. But he fails to mention that deaths and adverse events have occurred among people who were vaccinated. The manufacturers have limited liability, and the government has yet to pay any claims. Does Biden have our backs?