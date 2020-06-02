Missing police
When are police going to enforce traffic violations again? Speeding on highways and local roads is commonplace. Going through red lights, passing on left and right, and going around cars stopped for pedestrians — where have the police cars gone? Please become visible again and enforce.
Big expense
So Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon makes $6,000 a week. Add in the enormous salaries of all the captains, and no wonder the city is in such a mess. Watch our taxes get raised to pay for all of this.
Rat poison
I deployed twice with the Massachusetts National Guard. My leaders, appointed by civilian leaders of my state and country, had me take hydroxychloroquine every day I was in-country, so for about two years. No one in my civilian leadership, nor my military chain of command, had any problem with thousands of us soldiers doing so. But now that this drug might be helpful in restoring American confidence and restarting President Trump’s economy before the election, every Democrat in media and government acts like it’s rat poison.
No sitting
Does Gov. Chris Sununu really think it’s fair to open the beaches and no one can sit on the beach? This doesn't help the economy, especially after a summer rental that costs thousands of dollars each week.
Not NYC
The person who says Chief Joesph Solomon “deserves” every penny of his almost $6,000 weekly paycheck is either the chief himself, a relative or a friend. If anyone hasn’t realized it yet, we live in Methuen, not Boston or New York City. Do we forget how much money this man has cost this city?
Fear mongering
It’s clear from footage in Central Park where racist dog owners harangue bird watchers, and from Staten Island where mask mobs chase a woman out of a grocery store, and from police overreacting wherever they are deployed, that the left-wing with its COVID-19 shutdown and constant fear mongering is driving this nation more crazy than it already was. Time for America to change the channel and find some new sources of news.
Ignoring it
Stores at gas stations in Bradford are not enforcing the face mask edict. Even the workers aren’t wearing masks. Where is the enforcement for the rest of us?
Checking in
I just want to thank the person who called from the Salem, N.H., senior center on Wednesday. We appreciate her checking on us. We weren’t home, but she left a wonderful message. What made it so special is the fact we’ve never attended any functions at the center. Stay safe and healthy.
More pot
Now Haverhill wants to add yet another pot shop. I guess four pot shops weren’t enough. I wish they spent more time taking care of the murders and shooting and gangs.
Out for himself
President Trump just issued an erroneous executive order to curb fact-checking on the internet. Meanwhile, 100,000 Americans are dead. His executive order doesn’t pertain to ramping up contact tracing or testing. No, he’s always looking out for himself.
Which lives?
Why are there no protests when a black man shoots another black man for wearing the wrong color as he walks down the street? Does that black life not matter, or is it OK because it was another black man who shot him and not a cop?
Identity politics
Don't let any Democrat fool you, the burning cities you see on your TV sets are the logical conclusion of identity politics spread by Democrats. From Joe Biden telling southern minorities how "Mitt Romney's gonna put y'all back in chains" to Al Sharpton inciting riots against Jewish store owners in Harlem in 1990s Brooklyn to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton portraying any Republican, up to and including President Donald Trump, as a white supremacist — this is where it all leads.