Presidential morals
It really is darkly amusing to hear “President Trump lies and cheats on his wives” from the same people who moved heaven and earth to make excuses for President Bill "I did not have sex with that woman" Clinton.
Nothing undone
For the life of me I cannot understand the statement that impeachment is trying to undo the results of the 2016 election. The election is over. President Trump won. He’s on the job he was elected to do. If he abused his power during his time in office, removing him cannot negate his election. He was “hired” just like anyone else gets hired by a company. You cannot “unhire” someone but you can fire them. That’s what impeachment does.
Familiar faces
Does Methuen Mayor Neil Perry want us to seriously think that Ray DiFiore, another retread from Sharon Pollard’s administration, is volunteering to help find a public works boss? He does nothing for nothing. His choice will be another retread — like the rest of the people working for the city of Methuen.
Police toys
Methuen police Chief Joe Solomon is at it again, wasting taxpayers’ money using K-9s and drones. The only success the department has had is in making my taxes go up. I hope someone exposes the chief for what he truly is.
No access
Mayor James Fiorentini continues to defend the superintendent, and he spends hours on social media. Yet, we teachers and many parents cannot access her nor get a phone call returned. No wonder teachers and families are bailing from our schools. Maybe the mayor should teach her some social graces. We in Haverhill can clearly see his priorities.
Political awards
Why can't Hollywood present an awards program without someone making political comments? What makes those performers think their political opinions are more important than the average American citizen's? Personally I don't care what their views are, and I am tired of hearing them.
Dishonorable
There’s no honor among men anymore. Haverhill councilors give themselves permission to vote on parking matters downtown. It takes 5 of 9 votes to pass anything, and four councilors have businesses downtown. They used to recuse themselves but no longer. The honorable always do the right thing, the dishonorable will rob us blind. The latter all suffer the same affliction: They're Democrats.
Red light
Can North Andover please synchronize the lights on Route 125 by Butcher Boy so we can drive through without stopping at every light?Wrong reasons
To say you're going to vote for President Trump because the economy is so good is crazy. The economy is decent but mostly thanks to President Obama. Trump cannot be trusted, and most of the new jobs created during his administration won't last.Ebenezer
The rant about Christmas decorations remaining up in January by the contributor of “Tired Tannenbaum” was pure Scrooge. Sources of joy are very personal. Don't mess with my joy.
Relevant goals
Having attended the last Haverhill School Committee meeting, I could not believe the reporting by The Eagle-Tribune. It was not an accurate reflection of what happened. We were disappointed that the basic substance of the request of Toni Sapienza-Donais was to insert realistic, relevant goals that the superintendent should strive to attain for the betterment of our schools and our children. The mayor and Gail Sullivan argued that the superintendent is, in essence, overworked. I never thought the Tribune's representation would be so lacking.
Ax throwing
Welcome to Haverhill, home to four pot shops, gang activity and a sanctuary city that turns its back on the law-abiding, welcoming the worst of the worst. It's only natural to add an ax-throwing establishment. Please let Methuen learn from its liberal neighbor.