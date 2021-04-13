Democrats' mirage
Understand a few things about the 916,000 new jobs reported in March: 1) They are fueled by the vaccine that President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed made possible by rolling back Obama-era regulations and unleashing pent-up economic activity; 2) Many "new" workers are women able to return to the workforce because teacher’s unions are finally being dragged kicking and screaming back into classrooms; and 3) The lockdown states -- Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, California, Hawaii and Connecticut -- still have some of the highest unemployment rates in the nation. Any recovery under President Joe Biden is just another Democrat mirage.
Electoral vote
People who complain about "the popular vote" clearly don't have many ink stains on their fingers. Winning the popular vote in American presidential elections is like a football team racking up the most yards but scoring fewer points. The Electoral College is an integral part of our U.S. Constitution to protect states' rights, namely to protect smaller states from being railroaded by larger ones. Without it, there would have been no ratification, there would be no country.
Voters' will
The real cancel culture is when you lose an election then change the laws so a legislature can cancel the will of the voters in future elections.
Legal fund
If you’re one of President Donald Trump's donors whose bank account isn’t completely empty after those bewildering recurring payments you don’t remember approving, there’s good news. It's not too late to strike a blow for freedom. Proud, clear-thinking conservatives can send any money they they left to Congressman Matt Gaetz so he can fight the desperate left's fake sex trafficking charges that have absolutely nothing to do with his pleas to Trump, in his final days in office, for a pardon.
Well oiled
Last week I received the first of my two shots of COVIC-19 vaccine at the Rockingham Mall in Salem, N.H. I must say the reservists and EMTs were very friendly and efficient, and running like a well-oiled machine. I was in and out within 8 minutes. Way to go, New Hampshire.
Town asset
When will the North Andover library open? This is a disservice to the town. Curbside pickup takes weeks, even for available books. Surface contamination is not an issue. They should operate like a community asset.
Good and bad debt
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell let President Donald Trump increase the national debt by $7.8 trillion. Now, all of a sudden, he's worried about the debt -- even though major economists agree it’s not an issue in this moment. I get it. Republican debt is good debt. Democratic debt is bad debt.
Rebuilding plan
Your right-wing contributors complain bitterly about the cost of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 rescue and infrastructure rebuilding plans. I don’t remember a peep from them about the even-larger tax cuts that President Donald Trump gifted to the largest billionaires and corporations in 2017. Most of Biden’s program will benefit real people, too.
Profit motive
In an act of amazing chutzpah, our new gas company is already asking for pipeline safety rules to be relaxed to what they were prior to the 2018 explosions. Hopefully the state won't grant them. In my long experience, whenever a company asks for something, it's to enhance its profits and executive bonuses at the expense of workers, consumers and the communities where it does business. That's why I always vote my stock proxies against anything management wants and for all socially responsible shareholder resolutions.
Volcano ban
Volcanoes release too much debris into the atmosphere and contribute to climate change. I expect Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Biden administration to pass a law to prevent volcanos from erupting.
Wildflowers
Is it me or is the roadside of Interstate 495 a complete disgrace with litter and debris? I have never seen it so disgusting. Where is the state? Take a ride on the highways of New Hampshire -- pristine with beautiful wildflowers along the shoulder during the summer. Massachusetts should learn something from New Hampshire.