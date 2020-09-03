Presidential visit
Democrats in Kenosha, Wisconsin, don't want the president of the United States to visit because it might make things worse? Yet they did nothing to stop an insurrection by out-of-town, professional Black Lives Matter protesters from destroying their city, and apparently they've formally charged none of these pillagers. Thanks, guys, I think we'll take it from here.
Few words
Polls showed Joe Biden that he couldn't hide in his basement while his supporters burn American cities to the ground. Now he will have to speak publicly, much to his campaign staff's chagrin. However, he still hasn't taken a question from the press since July 28. How John Kerry and Martha Coakley-esque of him.
Corporate sports
I seldom miss a televised hockey, soccer, lacrosse or football game. However, to show solidarity with all my fellow non-racist Americans who are being unfairly impugned, and the thousands of maliciously maligned honorable police officers in my country, I am not watching any pro sports for the foreseeable future. That's how it works, right corporate sports?
Trump's watch
Wake up. All of the violence, chaos, pandemic deaths and economic collapse in our country is happening under President Donald Trump’s watch, not Joe Biden’s. He thinks he can frighten people into voting for him.
Delusions
Democrats think Americans blame President Donald Trump for all the left-wing created violence in America's urban areas, and Charlie Brown doesn't think Lucy is going to move the football at the last second.
Help needed
While I understand that unemployed people face financial difficulties, I do not believe in giving them extra. I am a senior citizen with a pension, yet I still pay for food, utilities and taxes. When was the last time seniors got a raise? We need help too.
Forgotten group
We keep talking about safety for teachers and students returning to school. Nobody has mentioned the custodians who've been in the schools since the beginning, making sure things are clean and disinfected for all. Teachers should stop whining, go back and teach.
No. 12
I am happy for Tom Brady and so sick of Bill Belichick. He has no cache at all. Go get 'em, Tom.
Trump's permission
The violence we're seeing is what President Donald Trump himself helped create, through dog whistles, refusal to denounce supporters who clamor for a fight, etc. He will never do anything to stop it because he gave permission for it to happen.
Blue streak
To the contributor who wants us to "wake up," did you ever notice how all of the violence, chaos, pandemic deaths and economic collapse are happening under Democratic governors and mayors? Imagine if Joe Biden gets elected. Every city and town will become a banana republic. Last I checked, it’s not happening in Republican-run cities and states.
Selective science
So, it's safe for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to get get her hair done and for Black Lives Matter rioters to burn cities without wearing masks, but it's not safe for Americans to go to church or vote? OK, that's science for you.
Chief's paycheck
Police Chief Joseph Solomon had all the answers to the many accusations, all except for how he bamboozled Methuen into making him the highest paid police chief in the land.
Different times
Does anyone remember seeing chaos and riots when Barack Obama and Joe Biden were running the country?
Not successful
President Donald Trump and the Republicans did everything they could to convince America that his disastrous COVID-19 response wasn't a failure. But 180,000 dead, and counting, is not a success. America knows the truth.