At the source
In a statement Monday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling wrote: “Operation Devil’s Highway was tremendously successful in targeting street-level drug trafficking in Lawrence, which is a hub of illegal drug distribution for all of New England.” The operation targeted the massive amounts of poison brought into New Hampshire from Lawrence, a sanctuary city that all but welcomes illegal drug dealers to come and thrive. Stop the poison at the source, not on the highway. Let all law enforcement representatives do their jobs, in Lawrence or anywhere else in America.
‘Be best’
Hours after Greta Thunberg gave a passionate speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, President Trump appeared to mock the environmental activist in a tweet. As the first lady would say, “be best."
Already decided
The mayor’s race in Methuen is all over. Educated citizens will vote for Neil Perry, hands down. Do people really believe that Jennifer Kannan has a clue about running the city? It will serve Methuen well to vote Perry.
Misleading letter
The recent letter, “Blame Republicans, not Democrats for our financial straits,” is incorrect, misleading and damaging to the public — for example, the statement crediting President Bill Clinton for four years of economic prosperity. Not so, the economy was well underway when he came into office. What he did was smartly "let it ride.” I challenge the writer to provide a single piece of legislation or executive action that supports his claim. The remaining points are full of emotion and can be easy challenged.
Old time politics
If there’s anything that will stop me from voting for Jennifer Kannan for mayor of Methuen, it's the comments I see and hear from her supporters. It seems all they can do to promote her is to smear her opponent. This is old style Methuen politics, and I think we've had enough of it.
Real benefits
The recent Sound Off comment, “Count the ways,” asks for a list of things that President Trump has done to make life better. Yes, I voted for him. I make more than $100,000 annually, and I saw my taxes go down $1,600 between federal withdrawals and my April 15th filing. My 401(k) and a couple of small mutual funds I have are going through the roof. Gasoline prices are low. The value of my home has increased over $100,000 in the last three years. As an added bonus, the monthly cost of my prescription drug plan is going down by $1.50 per month. That’s just to name a few. Yes, I will vote for him again.
Stumbling
To the recent comments, “Wrapped up” and “Shifting answers,” no one ever heard of Neil Perry in Methuen before former Mayors Sharon Pollard and Stephen Zanni convinced him to run for mayor so that they can continue to ruin the city behind closed doors. Jennifer Kannan's one and only job is to get the city back on track legitimately. I watched the debate and could see that every question asked of her was answered quickly and truthfully, especially when it came to the police contract. However, Perry stumbled when asked about any conflict of interest — namely, his daughter working for the police — and the last time he voted. Telling the truth is what integrity is about. Once again, Perry’s supporters’ negativity and hatefulness come through, without the facts.