Bad apples
To say we need to defund the police is ridiculous. If you get a bag of apples and one is rotten, do you throw out the whole bag? If police departments buckle down on officers known for actions that are racist, prejudicial or violent, and fire those offending officers, the problem will be solved. When the norm is for those officers to lose their jobs and pensions, others will take notice. Let the good police do their jobs.
Investigate truth
I'm sick of reading inane comments about news stories in Sound Off. People should stop watching CNN and Fox News, and start investigating truth. Watch or read online sources like Forbes, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, The Hill and other outlets regarded as the least biased sources, according to multiple studies.
Nothing's free
What's the relationship between President Joe Biden's 54% approval rating and the 49% of Americans who pay no income tax? Do they realize that an increased tax on corporations will mean that everything they buy will increase proportionally? Nothing is free.
Peach State
I wish to say thank you to the state of Georgia. Who in their wildest dreams would have thought that such a deep-red state could be the one to save our country from anarchy? May God bless Georgia, and may God bless America.
What we picked
It's not who you vote for, it's what you vote for. And we all got what we voted for. What's more, we've got three more years left. Not to worry, voters, next time around you can pick another disaster.
'Savages'
In reference to the Haverhill City Council's decision to remove the word "savages" from the plaque on the statue of Hannah Duston, if a person of any background took your baby and killed it by throwing it against a tree, couldn't they be called “savage”?
Bill title
If President Joe Biden had any interest in honesty -- and we all know he does not -- his plans would be more accurately called the, "Transferring Money from Your Pockets into Democrats' Pockets Act."
On assignment
Tucker Carlson, Fox News defender of white supremacists and domestic terrorists, who doubled down the other night on his assertion that COVID-19 is a hoax, saying parents should be arrested and have their children taken from them for making them wear a face mask during the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years, should be sent to India. The COVID-19 surge there, in his view, must also be a hoax.
Lost jobs
President Joe Biden’s corporate tax hike plan would cost the American economy 1 million jobs in the first two years, according to a study from the National Association of Manufacturers.
Statue decision
It's sad to see the Haverhill City Council cave to the demands of the cancel culture in our city. Hannah Duston was a woman of strength and courage. Hers was the sort of spirit that built this nation. She was determined to not be taken into the horrors of slavery. Her captors were not friendly Native Americans, they were savages bent on mayhem. It's been forgotten who did what to whom. The council should revisit this issue and show some spine. They can’t please everybody, but they can do the right thing.
Priorities
Republican politicians and Fox News want you to get upset about things like Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss and a magazine’s decision to not publish beef recipes. Then you’ll have less time for stuff like systemic racism, our crumbling infrastructure, voter suppression, white supremacy and so darn many mass shootings.